France denounces “unacceptable” and “indecent” remarks on the abandonment of Mali

France strongly rejects the accusations “unacceptable” and “indecent” of“abandonment” of Mali brought by the Malian Prime Minister to the UN platform. “There is no French disengagement, I want to start by re-establishing untruths (…) When we have 5,000 soldiers and we disengage from three rights-of-way, and we intend to leave several thousand more, when the latest armored vehicles are deployed in the Sahel (…), this is not the normal attitude of a country which intends to leave “, argued Monday September 27 the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly during a conference in front of students of Sciences-Po Paris.

Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga on Saturday accused France of a “abandonment in mid-flight” with the reorganization of its military presence in the Sahel and thus defended Bamako’s decision to initiate discussions with the Russian private paramilitary company Wagner. “It’s a lot of hypocrisy, it’s a lot of bad faith, a lot of indecency especially because these remarks were made on Saturday September 25, but on Friday September 24 a 52nd French soldier gave his life to fight the terrorism in the Sahel “, indignant Florence Parly.





“The objective” recourse to Wagner “is not to keep the commitments made to the international community” foreseeing that the military junta will return power to civilians by organizing elections in February 2022 in Mali, commented the French minister. “I have the impression that the date” to which the Malian authorities, who came to power through a coup in August 2020, have committed “does not suit them perfectly, and they want to make it last. But from there to wipe their feet on the blood of French soldiers, it is unacceptable”, she said.