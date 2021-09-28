France wins the competition, a first since 2013

Chef Davy Tissot was the winner of the 2021 edition of the Bocuse d’Or, a gastronomic competition between 24 countries organized on the occasion of Sirha in Lyon.

The Lyonnais Davy Tissot puts France back on the roof of the world of gastronomy. The chef won the 2021 edition of the Bocuse d’Or on Monday, on the occasion of the Sirha, organized in Lyon. France had not won this competition since 2013, and the victory of chef Thibaut Ruggeri. The silver Bocuse was awarded to Denmark and the bronze one to Norway.

Many congratulatory messages

The public of the Eurexpo exhibition center sang the Marseillaise after the announcement of the result, which crowned this chef, already Meilleur Ouvrier de France and holder of a star in the Michelin Guide, at the head of the application restaurant Saisons de l” Institut Paul Bocuse, in Écully, near Lyon.

“It’s been almost 10 years since he came home. What I’m most proud of is that as a Lyonnais, that’s huge (…) tomorrow I will be proud to take him home in Collonges, to Paul Bocuse’s hostel, where a plaque bearing his name will be affixed alongside those of the previous winners, Davy Tissot told reporters.

“French gastronomy at the top! (…) A big bravo. You make young people dream, you are the pride of a whole sector, of a whole country”, congratulated Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.





“A huge congratulations to Davy Tissot and his entire team for this well-deserved victory which brings unspeakable honor to Lyon’s gastronomy!”, For his part rejoiced the mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet.

“Immense pride for the Region to have been Davy’s first support when he needed it. Congratulations to the whole team for having carried the colors of our region, our country and our gastronomy so high!” also greeted Laurent Wauquiez, president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

A take-out menu and a tray

The Bocuse d’Or is one of the most prestigious world gastronomy competitions, created in 1987 by Paul Bocuse in Lyon. Twenty-four chefs from around the world are selected to compete for more than five hours in front of an audience and a jury. But this year, three teams had to give up their visit due to health constraints.

In addition to the event around the traditional platter, organized around the beef chuck this year, the chefs were also invited to prepare a take-out menu on the theme of cherry tomatoes. A nod to the rise of take-out catering in France since the health constraints linked to Covid-19.

“The level rises with each edition,” said the president of the competition, Jérôme Bocuse, the son of the legendary “Monsieur Paul”, who died in 2018. “Even with a simple product like cherry tomatoes, there are things extraordinary, ”he added.