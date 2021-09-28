France wins the prestigious Bocuse d’Or 2021 culinary competition

France won the final of the prestigious culinary competition of the Bocuse d’Or, organized near Lyon as part of the International Catering Fair (Sirha). The French team was led by Davy Tissot, holder of a Michelin star at the head of Saisons, the application restaurant of the Paul Bocuse Institute. The silver Bocuse was awarded to Denmark and the bronze one to Norway. France had not won the title since 2013.

For two days, 21 teams (three had to give up coming due to health constraints) competed in two events. They offered a jury of chefs from all over the world a platter around the beef chuck and, an unprecedented event, a box comprising three dishes – a starter, a main course, a dessert – on a variation of cherry tomato. “The level rises with each edition”, congratulated the president of the competition, Jérôme Bocuse, the son of the legendary “Monsieur Paul”, who died in 2018. “Even on a simple product like the cherry tomato, there are some extraordinary things”, he added.

In the previous edition (2019) the Danish Kenneth Toft-Hansen won the gold, the Swede Sebastian Gibrand grabbed the silver and the bronze went to the Norwegian Christian André. Created in 1987 by Paul Bocuse, this competition, sort of chefs world cup, takes place every two years on the occasion of Sirha.