François Florent, founder of Cours Florent, is dead

A talent maker. François Florent, founder of the famous drama training course of the same name, died Monday in Paris at the age of 84, following a long illness at Necker hospital, his wife Kanee Florent announced. to AFP.

Born in Mulhouse in 1937 into an Alsatian Catholic family, François Eichholtzer adopted the name François Florent when he arrived in Paris in 1956 to study at the National School of Theater Arts and Techniques.

The following year, he joined the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art where he met René Simon, founder of the famous Cours Simon. It is through his contact that he understands that his real passion is teaching drama. He then became a professor in district conservatories.





A course that revealed many stars

In 1967, he created the Cours Florent, which dresses aspiring actors throughout France. School is still today one of the best ways to enter the Conservatory or direct access to the profession.

Isabelle Adjani, Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Jeanne Balibar, Francis Huster, Isabelle Carré, Emmanuelle Devos, Edouard Baer, ​​Audrey Tautou, Marina Hands… Many actors or comedians who have become big names in theater and cinema have gone through his Classes.

Since 2011, Cours Florent has belonged to the private higher education group Galiléo Studiali. But “François Florent still chaired the last course of the free class competition,” said Frédéric Montfort, current director of Cours Florent.

In 2008, the professor published This dark clarity (Gallimard), a book of memories and reflections on the acting profession.