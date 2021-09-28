Gas tariff, APL, unemployment insurance, minimum wage … Everything that changes from October 1

Like every beginning of the month, October brings its share of changes. Price increases, revaluations … We take stock of the biggest novelties that accompany the 10th month of the year.

For several weeks, energy prices have been at the heart of the news. And for good reason, with repeated increases, prices are soaring and it is not October that will mark the end of this trend.

Increase in gas prices

Engie’s regulated tariffs including tax will increase from October 1 by 12.6% compared to the scale in force applicable since September 1, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced on Monday.

Following on from previous months, gas prices continued to rise sharply this summer, due in particular to high demand attributable to the simultaneous recovery of world economies.

Minimum wage increase

The minimum wage will know an automatic increase, due to rising inflation, effective October 1. According to AFP calculations, this revaluation will be 34.20 euros gross per month, which then brings the total amount of the minimum wage to 1,589 euros gross.

The reason for this increase in the minimum wage? The price increase, since on October 1, the price index increased by 2.2% according to the figure published Wednesday, September 15 by INSEE. With this increase from October 1, the hourly minimum wage increases to 10.48 euros gross, against 10.25 euros currently.

Revaluation of APL

It is a revaluation which in fact will not change the lives of beneficiaries of housing assistance, but which is rare enough to be underlined, since the APL had not been the subject of an increase since. years. The site of the public service indicates that “the aid therefore goes increase by 0.42% to 1er October 2021. This increase follows a freeze in their revaluation in 2018 and a deindexation of APLs on IRI included in the 2019 and 2020 finance laws “.





And according to the quick calculation proposed by the Voix du Nord, the boost will not be enough to put butter in the spinach, since for a person who receives 150 € from APL, this revaluation will allow him to see this amount increase by 63 cents.

A passport for the United Kingdom

This is a consequence of Brexit, which comes into force on October 1. To travel across the Channel, it will now be necessary to bring a passport, since the country is no longer part of the European Union. The identity card is therefore no longer sufficient to move from one country to another.

This measure applies to European travelers wishing to travel to the United Kingdom. The British have been required to present a passport to travel within the European Union since July 1. It should also be noted that EU residence permits issued to British nationals and members of their families will no longer be valid from 1er October 2021.

Unemployment insurance, the rules are changing

From October 1, the new method of calculating unemployment insurance comes into force. What changes is above all the way of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR). For this operation, the administration will take into account the average monthly salary, that is to say the monthly salary divided by all the days of the month, including public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays. The previous calculation system relied solely on days worked.

The monthly allowance will however be paid for a longer period and will be subject to a floor below which the amount cannot fall.

New rules for Covid screening in mid-October

From October 15, testing for Covid-19 will no longer be free. The government wants to put an end to the comfort tests. In order to continue to encourage vaccination, vaccinated people can nevertheless continue to be tested free of charge on request.

For unvaccinated people, you will need to present a medical reason along with a prescription so as not to have to pay money for a test. Minors will also continue to benefit from free tests, announced Jean Castex on Monday, September 27.