gasoline shortages wear out the nerves of the British

“Go back to the end of the line, you’ve been there barely five minutes!” », Says Lisa Wood, a motorist who has been waiting for more than an hour in a gas station near the famous London Bridge, in the heart of London. Gasoline shortages in the UK worsened on Monday amid “panic buying” from worried motorists.

“I had to do five different gas stations” and “my tank is almost dry,” says Lisa Wood. Between the horns and the curses of drivers, Lisa concedes that “it’s not very British” to get excited, but “when there is a crisis, you are no longer very ‘British'”.

At another gas station, east of London, a line of 50 cars stretched out as early as 6.30am, with consumers having spent part of the night waiting. Across the country, signs “no more gasoline” or “out of service” are multiplying near gas pumps, including about 30% of the giant BP stations affected by fuel shortages.

Some British media have published videos of edgy drivers clashing near pumps for fear of breaking down or not being able to go to work. If medical organizations are sounding the alarm on the difficulties of caregivers to travel to see their patients, some schools are considering switching back to distance education if the problem persists.

Runaway

According to the PRA, one of the associations of fuel distributors, up to two-thirds of its members (5,500 independent sites out of a total of 8,000 stations in the country), were out of fuel on Sunday, “the others almost dried up “. But the association says it expects “a possible relaxation of demand and a normalization of stocks in the days to come”. Monday, representatives of the sector again wanted to reassure by saying that there is “full of fuel in British refineries”.





The situation is reminiscent of gasoline rationing during the energy crisis of the 1970s, or a blockage of refineries that paralyzed the country’s activity for weeks in the early 2000s.

The crisis started in the middle of last week after a confidential report from BP to the government leaked, describing a few dozen gas stations closing due to lack of fuel, as a representative of the PRA lamented. Panic buying immediately took off across the country and a majority of gas stations are now affected.

Shortages of gasoline or diesel are initially due to the lack of truck drivers to transport it from the storage terminals to the pumps. The problem also affects the shelves of supermarkets, fast food restaurants, pubs, bicycle vendors, among others, which deplore delays in deliveries and depleted stocks of certain products.

Provisional visas

The shortage of truck drivers has been going on for several months because of the combined pandemic and Brexit, with Labor accusing Boris Johnson’s Tory government of ‘falling asleep at the wheel’ and not intervening before.

The lockdowns prompted some European drivers to return to their country, and tens of thousands of others were unable to pass their heavy goods vehicle licenses because of the examination centers closed for months. Brexit also complicates migration procedures where European workers previously circulated freely.

The government, however, denies the impact of Brexit in the current crisis, saying European countries too are facing driver shortages, but the UK’s road transport federation makes it one of the main causes of the problem, according to a report published last month.

In search of solutions, London resolved on Saturday to amend its post-Brexit immigration policy and grant up to 10,500 three-month work visas to make up for the lack of truck drivers but also of staff in sectors keys to the economy such as poultry farming.

The British Poultry Council welcomes these measures but hopes that it will not be “too little too late”. BP for its part warns that it will take time for the sector to strengthen deliveries and replenish stocks.