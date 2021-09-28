Giroud, the heavy criticism against Deschamps

The lack of consideration of Didier Deschamps towards Olivier Giroud, excluded from the last list of the Blues, still goes badly.

Invited to react to his non-selection, at the beginning of September, for the three matches of the Blues, Olivier Giroud remained measured at the microphone of Téléfoot, Sunday. Just did he point the finger at the way of doing Didier Deschamps, who did not bother to call him before the announcement to warn him verbally of his decision not to summon him. “It surprised me a bit, especially the fact that I hadn’t been told before, he thus confided. But that’s how it is, we have to move forward and we’ll see what the future holds. ”

Mathieu Valbuena was much less measured at the microphone of RMC Sport on Monday. “Olivier Giroud is part of the history of the France team, he has more than 100 selections, he is the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues. You gotta show her a lot more respect, indeed regretted the former Marseillais in the show “Rothen ignites”. You like or you don’t like Giroud, I can respect everyone’s opinion. Whether you prefer Anthony Martial to Giroud is respectful. Whether you prefer Karim Benzema to Giroud is respectful. But at some point, you still have to call him to tell him why you’re not selecting him. Olivier Giroud, it’s not just anyone. He was world champion, he was very successful. It was a warrior for the France team. “





You have to respect it

And the midfielder of Olympiakos to continue by giving a layer on the way of Didier Deschamps. “I can’t understand how we can behave like this, he added. Didier Deschamps is the boss of the France team as they say, he is the coach. It takes him 5 minutes, 10 minutes max to call and tell him. (…) Olivier Giroud, he doesn’t have the same past as Anthony Martial, he doesn’t have the same past as Wissam Ben Yedder, with all the respect I have for these players. And you have to respect him for that. Whether you summon him or not, it’s your decision as a coach, but at least you call him. This is why I do not understand. “

Sunday, at the microphone of Téléfoot, even Bixente Lizarazu, usually measured with Didier Deschamps, regretted the treatment inflicted on Olivier Giroud. “I have the impression that he was sacrificed a bit, he had launched. And then, finally, the only individual criticism that Didier made was on Giroud. It’s a bit hard, even very hard compared to what he did with the Blues. It is even unfair. “

