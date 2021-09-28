Greece would lean for Naval Group’s offer to modernize its frigates

Posted on Sep 27, 2021 at 6:40 PMUpdated Sep 27, 2021, 6:53 PM

The Greek press is now betting on France’s offer rather than on the American proposal for the modernization of the national naval fleet. The competition was relaunched this summer by Prime Minister Kyriákos Mitsotákis who could confirm this choice Monday, September 27 during a working dinner in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron after the inauguration at the Louvre of a new exhibition on the birth of modern Greece. It would be a contract between 3 and 5 billion euros. What heal a little the wounds still alive following the brutal cancellation by Australia of the contract for the construction of twelve submarines.

Last poker move

The new proposal submitted last week in extremis by the military shipbuilder Naval Group would have seduced the Greek government, according to the local press. Last year, the latter launched a call for proposals for four new military frigates and the modernization of its old German-origin Meko 200 frigates. All European industry is in line and submitted bids last February: the French Naval Group, the Dutch Damen, the Italian Fincantieri, the German TKMS and even the Spanish Navantia, faced with a single offer, supported by the United States, that of Lockheed Martin for SLS-type frigates equipped with the Aegis combat system.

Since this summer, the French and American offers have been neck and neck. They are the only ones to combine a complete mastery of ships and weapons systems with defense partnership agreements negotiated from state to state. Will Naval Group be luckier in Greece than in Australia? The group brought down its last cards last week, while Lockheed Martin was already shouting victory in anticipation of a new strategic partnership between the United States and Greece to be signed on October 14 in the United States.

Six new boats for the price of four

Not only does the French group propose to deliver intervention and defense frigates (FDI), the latest model of military frigate intended for the French Navy, but it adds the construction in Greece of three Gowinds, slightly smaller ships. , in corvette (2,500 tonnes) or frigates (3,000 tonnes) format. A cheaper but well-armed class of ship, already sold to Egypt, Malaysia, UAE and Romania, instead of spending fortunes on modernizing the old Meko frigates. And above all, Paris promises an unbeatable calendar.





In the competition, the FDI suffered from a manufacturing cost deemed too high, knowing that it is equipped with the latest generation of radars and sonars from Thales and the most recent MBDA weapons: Aster30 anti-aircraft missiles and Exocet anti-ship missiles. . But if Greece accepts that it be manufactured in France in Lorient, it can benefit from a serial effect by being inserted with the manufacture of the FDI intended for the French Navy and above all it can obtain a priority. Indeed, for lack of new export orders, the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient now only works almost exclusively for the French Navy, which has even had to speed up its orders, in order to maintain a sufficient load plan at the shipyard for to keep its know-how and not to lay off workers. For the Greeks, France would commit to delivering at least three new frigates between 2025 and 2026!

Exceed the Turkish naval force

Thus in less than five years, Athens could reverse the naval balance of power with its big Turkish neighbor, by being endowed with a modern fleet. Greece would thus quickly have a modernized fleet of at least six ships, while the country relies only on an aging fleet.

Opposite, the American defense company Lockheed Martin has also strengthened its offer by promising that a third of the turnover from the construction of SLS frigates would go to the Greek industry and by promising guarantees of costs and deadlines via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mechanism.

Athens, which is worried about Turkey’s increasingly open assaults in its territorial waters and Ankara’s manipulation of migrant flows, wishes to open up new naval bases to the Americans to better monitor the eastern Mediterranean while playing the French and European card. All the more so since the country could not finance its military modernization without the support of the European recovery plan. Athens has already ordered 24 Rafale planes, including 12 used, from France and could thus opt for a new defense agreement with Paris. Naval Group refuses to comment on the ongoing negotiations.