Hainan Airlines: its leaders arrested for “suspected illegal crimes”

the Chinese group HNA, owner of the company Hainan Airlines, announced that its president Chen Feng and its general manager Tan Xiangdong had been arrested by the Chinese police who suspected them of committing several offenses.

“Measures have been taken in accordance with the law, for suspected illegal crimes“HNA said in a press release on Friday, without detailing the charges against its two leaders. “The operations of the HNA Group and its subsidiaries are stable and in good order, and the liquidation and restructuring work is progressing smoothly in accordance with the law.Added the conglomerate, which was placed in bankruptcy last February.

Created in 1993, the private group HNA, which was built around the airline company Hainan Airlines, in the 2010s launched a wave of acquisitions around the world for more than 50 billion dollars, mainly financed by debt. , in order to build an empire with stakes in companies like Deutsche Bank or Hilton Worldwide. To repay its creditors, it sold assets such as the airport services group Swissport or the electronics distributor Ingram Micro in order to refocus on the aviation and tourism sectors.





Today indebted to the tune of 397.2 billion yuan ($ 61.43 billion), HNA announced a restructuring plan. Its eleven entities will be reorganized into four independent operating divisions and most of the group’s liabilities will be reduced through debt-to-equity swaps and shareholder repayments.

