Here it all begins: “Ambre wants to make Maxime pay for a mistake made at 15” reveals Clément Rémiens – News Séries

Met at the La Rochelle Festival, Clément Rémiens told us about the Oeil pour oeil plot of “Here everything begins”. And according to the young actor, Maxime has been targeted from the start by Ambre, who seeks revenge on him.

Screenshot / TF1

After a summer placed under the sign of the reunion between Salomé and her biological parents and the war of the chiefs between Theo and Louis, the fans of Here it all begins have been passionate for more than a week for the plot Eye for an eye, centered on the love triangle between Salomé, Maxime, and Ambre.

Witness of the rapprochement between her boyfriend and Ambre (Claire Romain) within the framework of the cooking classes of the Auguste Armand Institute, Salomé (Aurélie Pons) had a hard time hiding her growing jealousy. Going so far as to be accused of paranoia by Maxime (Clément Rémiens), who did not support his accusations.

But Maxime found himself caught in the canvas of Amber and ended up giving in to temptation by sleeping with her. A deception that Salomé was quick to discover and which precipitated the end of the Salomé-Maxime couple, nicknamed with humor “the princely couple of Here everything begins” by the actors of the series. A separation that did not surprise Clément Rémiens who had been campaigning for some time now for a slightly less perfect Maxime.

“I knew well before the plot that Maxime was going to cheat on Salomé. And I have no problem with that. On the contrary”, recently entrusted to us the interpreter of Maxime within the framework of the Festival of the fiction TV of La Rochelle. “Let’s go to the end of things. I would have found it a shame that Maxime cheated on Salomé and apologized immediately. That he said that it was the biggest mistake of his life, that he loved her more than anything. , and that he would do anything to get it back “.

“Let’s make things a little more complex. At first, it was like that, the character apologized a lot. And in fact it was not at all my will. So, with the authors, we decided to change that. and to go to the end of things. I prefer to see a Maxime a little more temperamental, rather than passive or soft vis-à-vis all that. He has ego, he has to be also selfish at times and that he asks himself the right questions “.







Screenshot / TF1



The important thing for Clément Rémiens is to show – and embody – a slightly more fallible Maxime Delcourt, who can make mistakes, like everyone else. “If he cheated on his girlfriend, it might not be for nothing. He might not be the only one at fault. Or maybe he is wrong, but in this case Maxime has the right to be wrong. He is often right and it would do him good to be wrong. It’s a very complex plot and I really want the viewer to have their opinion on this story. I don’t want it to be net, I want the public to ask questions “.

Accused of having shared a naked photo of Amber in the school’s Whatsapp loop, Maxime will find himself alone against all, or almost, in the next episodes of Here it all begins.

“This new plot is divided into two parts”, explains Clément Rémiens. “There is first of all this kind of love triangle, then the deception, and some tensions related to that. And gradually, Maxime will enter into a kind of debauchery. It is as if he was caught. lightning suddenly. He will not understand what is happening to him and what is happening around him. He will ask himself a thousand questions and many people will turn against him. He will suffer the situation. “.



Screenshot / TF1



Until the revelation of Amber’s real intentions, which will take place a little later this week, and which will take everyone by surprise. “Finally, Maxime will understand that Amber is seeking revenge on him. We will see a Maxime feel guilty about a fault committed when he was a teenager”, reveals the interpreter of Maxime about the continuation of this narrative arch rich in twists, which will therefore see the past of his character resurface in an unexpected way.

“He did something wrong when he was 15, so before Tomorrow belongs to us. We will realize that Maxime is not that smooth, or in any case that he was not at 15 years. He did something reprehensible and Amber, who knows about this and is linked to it all, has wanted from the start to make him pay for this mistake he made when he was still in high school. it is because he can still make mistakes today. He has the right to make mistakes, like everyone else. And Maxime does not make enough for my taste “.

A new facet of the son of Chloe and Alex Delcourt that we should therefore discover in the next episodes of Here it all starts on TF1 and Salto. It remains to be seen how the other characters will react to the revelation of Maxime and Amber’s secrets. And if Salomé and Maxime will end up giving themselves another chance when all this is behind them.