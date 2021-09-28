how to continue to use your identity card to travel between England and France

OUR ADVICES – From October 1, French nationals who do not reside in the United Kingdom will no longer be able to use this document to get there, due to Brexit. Unlike expatriates.

This is one of the consequences of Brexit: from October 1, the French identity card will no longer be valid for travel to the United Kingdom. Of course, this measure will not apply to expatriates with the pre-settled where the settled status . However, to continue to use it at border crossings, French nationals will have to attach it to their residency status. Le Figaro explains how to proceed to avoid unpleasant surprises when crossing the border.

Read alsoThe 10 essential steps to prepare for your return to France after an expatriation in the United Kingdom

The process is as simple and quick as updating your new passport number, assures the British Home Office. But you still need to know, if you have never done this procedure, where to connect and how to do it.

In concrete terms, everything happens through your UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) account. To access it, you will need the passport number you used when you applied for pre-settled Where settled status (it is therefore important, as the