    Hurricane Sam is not expected to have a direct impact on the Lesser Antilles

    The risk of the Category 4 hurricane affecting the Lesser Antilles is receding, including with regard to torrential rains or strong winds. On the other hand, a deterioration in the state of the sea is expected.

    The center of Sam, a major category 4 hurricane, is located about 1,100 km east of Martinique, this Sunday evening (September 26), according to the latest Météo-France bulletin. It is moving northwest at 11 km / h.

    The strongest winds reach 240 km / h on average, 300 km / h in gusts, and extend over a radius of 46 km. Despite a large cloud mass, Sam remains a major small-scale hurricane.

    Sufficiently large distance

    According to Météo-France, it should pass northeast of the Caribbean arc, around Wednesday, at a distance that remains to be specified but which should be large enough to avoid a direct impact on the islands located north of the Lesser Antilles.


    No island should be directly affected by the torrential rains in the heart of the system, or by the strongest winds. However, we can expect a deterioration in the state of the sea with a surge on the exposed coasts. The risk, being the strongest for the north of the Antillean arc, gradually decreases for the islands located further south.


