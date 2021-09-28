“I have already met him in a previous life”

For TV-Leisure , Paulette, the donkey breeder from Switzerland who participates in season 16 of Love is in the meadow, looks back on his extraordinary meeting with Dan during speed dates.

This Monday, the faithful of Love is in the meadow discovered the speed dating of Paulette, a donkey breeder from the canton of Valais in Switzerland. And they witnessed a completely unusual moment. The 62-year-old farmer revealed that when opening the letters, she came across the letter from Dan, a man she had already seen two years before… during a meditation session. Better: during the speed dating, Dan also had the feeling of having already met Paulette. For TV-Leisure, the breeder looks back on this moment which, for the most Cartesians among us, must have seemed ridiculous to say the least. But, for the farmer, who makes you want to believe it, this extraordinary meeting finds many justifications. Let yourself be carried away …

“I saw Dan during a meditation session in July 2019”

Télé-Loisirs: Can you explain to us clearly what happened two years ago, during your meditation session?

Paulette : To fully understand what happened, I must first explain who I am. I have been practicing meditation and mediumship (faculties that allow you to capture and analyze energies, editor’s note) for over 20 years. In addition, I have always had a gift that allows me to speak with the invisible, with the beyond. I also work a lot in energy care, I manage to care for animals and communicate with them. It may sound completely bizarre to some, but in fact this gift was passed on to me by my great-grandmother Merry. So I have been living with it forever and for me it seems quite normal. So I go regularly to England to continue to train myself in these practices, during which we have to meditate a lot. It was during one of these meditation sessions that I saw Dan’s face.

Are you sure it was him?

Completely safe. During my sessions, I write everything down in small notebooks. After discovering Dan’s letter when I opened the mail, I went back to rummage through my notebooks and found the date I saw him. It was in July 2019.





And what happened next?

Nothing, his face appeared to me like a flash. Then nothing for two years. But when I saw his photo, it was obvious.

Did you dread meeting Dan in person?

It was the first time I had met someone I had seen in meditation, but I had to meet him, it was a necessity. I didn’t know why, but I had to see it. I understood why during the speed dating since there was a validation.

That is to say ?

He himself admitted that when he saw my portrait last winter on television, he had the feeling that he had seen me before, that he had had someone by his side at that time. It can’t be invented, it’s just obvious. I believe in eternal souls, who pass from life to life. I think we all have past lives. And I’m sure I’ve run into Dan in one of those lives before.

“I don’t know who signed me up for Love is in the meadow“

Do you understand that your speech can surprise a lot of people?

Obviously, it has nothing in common, especially in France I have the impression. In Switzerland, we are much more open to all these questions concerning mediumship and meditation. That’s why I talk about it so naturally. Especially since I have always been in it and I trained to develop these faculties. I’m not trying to convince anyone.

If you have this ability to speak and hear souls, why did you choose to participate in Love is in the meadow ? Doesn’t that help to find love?

But I did not choose to participate in the show! (laughs) Someone signed me up, I don’t know who. One day, someone from the show’s production called me and said they were interested in my profile. I first said no. Then my children finally convinced me. I think it is no coincidence that this adventure has presented itself to me. I wanted to let myself be carried away and live this moment to the fullest. But even today, I don’t know who registered me. I asked my relatives, no one knows. Regardless, today I am very happy to have been on the show and that is the most important.