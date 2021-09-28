“I was in the middle of post-partum and this shoot turned me upside down” … Blandine Bellavoir confides in this overwhelming role

A French affair deciphers a news item that hit the headlines in France in the 1980s, the Grégory affair. Actors more or less similar have been chosen to embody the protagonists of this affair which still fascinates the French. Alongside Guillaume Gouix, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Michaël Youn, Blandine Bellavoir embodies Christine Villemin, the mother of the little boy. A role that deeply changed her. The actress did not immediately accept this role: “I took some time to give my answer. I didn’t know about the Grégory affair at all. I protect myself a lot from miscellaneous facts because I am empathetic and very sensitive“. It was by reading the scenarios that Blandine Bellavoir was convinced:”I took a slap“.

Embodying Christine Villemin was a heavy responsibility for the actress, who admitted to having needed lightness after this filming. “I put the pressure on myself during the whole shoot because at any moment she could turn on her TV and fall on twenty seconds and every second I had to be faithful to the feeling that she inspires me and respect her pain“. Aware of this pressure, Blandine Bellavoir and his partner were distressed. “We weren’t sleeping very well“; she confides. Especially since the shooting ended with the burial, the heaviest sequence to shoot.”This role overwhelmed me, continues the actress, as a mother but also as a woman, as a human being, it is an illustration of what resilience is, I find that she and Jean-Marie, in addition to being a testimony of strength of what love is, it is also resilience; which is often feminine by the way“.

To prepare for his role, Blandine Bellavoir did not try to contact Christine Villemin at all. The production had chosen not to contact anyone. First to leave her alone, but also because there are so many images of them, of words from them, that their story belongs to the public domain. “This series is necessary “, recalls the actress, who insists on the “memory work“to do and remember that”behind these names, there are people“.





It’s the first time that Blandine Bellavoir, who had been happy to turn the page of More beautiful life, interpreted a person who really existed. “I wanted so much to be up to this woman that I put very, very strong pressure on myself. It’s sure that it upset me and that it will upset me all my life, she continues. One day on the set, I broke down, I laughed nervously. In the score of my character, there was never a moment of breathingThe only one that could have existed, during the opening scene, when Christine plays with her baby boy in the yard of their house, was ruined due to COVID protocols. The actress did not have the right to touch or hug.

“I only experienced motherhood in turmoil, it upsets you especially when you’re a young mother, confides the actress who admits to having always had in her thoughts Christine Villemin. We try to protect ourselves, but we can’t, the costume helped me a bit but we are human beings made up of emotions. I thought about her all the time. This responsibility was so strong. We thought we were doing something important. You had to be careful “.

“It is a shoot that I do not forget and I think it marks a turning point in my perception of this acting profession, which until now I have trivialized a little, because I am someone very anchored, very earthy, i come from the countryside and i didn’t want my family to think i had changed. For years, I told myself that it was a job like any other. With this series, I realize how powerful it is to be an actor. It’s incredible to be able to put your fragility and vulnerability at the service of a story, it’s precious. This shoot helped me estimate my own worth. This project made me grow“. As a mom, this shoot was particularly trying for the actress.”I was in the middle of postpartum and this shoot turned me around. My son was one and a half years old. In addition with confinement, like many young mothers, I lost practically two thirds of my hair, I was exhausted, I tried to breastfeed as much as possible but this society makes us believe so much that everything is beautiful in the motherhood, I don’t know why, they must be afraid that we won’t have more children, but we have always made children and love is the why we have to live, so I don’t think it’s okay stop“. Beautiful in A French affair, this role should open to Blandine Bellavoir many other doors in his career.