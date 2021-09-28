Ile-de-France Mobilités suspends its payments to RATP and SNCF

The regional transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités announced that it had suspended its payments to RATP and SNCF, for lack of an agreement with the State on losses linked to the health crisis.

The regional transport authority Ile-de-France Mobilités announced Monday that it had suspended its payments to the RATP and the SNCF, for lack of having reached an agreement with the State from which it is claiming a subsidy of 1.3 billion d euros to compensate for losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ile-de-France Mobilités has suspended payments to RATP and SNCF,” a spokesperson for the regional institution chaired by Valérie Pécresse told AFP, adding that “tight negotiations continue with Matignon”.

IDFM pays around 400 million euros to RATP and 300 million to SNCF every month. The board of directors of the regional authority approved on September 14 the principle of such a suspension if a compromise was not found with the government.





“There can be no way out of the Covid crisis in Ile-de-France without compensation for financial losses on public transport, as has been done everywhere else in the world”, then declared Valérie Pécresse, also president of the Ile-de-France region – and candidate for the inauguration of the right in the presidential election.

“Review clause”

IDFM relies on the “review clause” contained in the protocol signed with the State in September 2020 after having already suspended its payments to the two public operators for the same reasons. This indeed provides for a “reassessment of the situation in the event of further loss of resources attributable to the health situation”.

However, IDFM forecasts for the current year losses of the order of 1.3 billion euros corresponding to the decline in tariff revenue (one billion euros) and that of mobility payments (300 million euros). , the tax paid by companies. For the 2020 losses, IDFM had obtained from the State 1.45 billion euros in reimbursable advance and 150 million in subsidy.