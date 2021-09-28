in Asia, the Aukus pact makes US partners uncomfortable

To analyse. A new step for Washington in its strategy of open confrontation with China, the Aukus trilateral pact – Australia, United Kingdom, United States -, accompanied by the purchase by Canberra of American nuclear-propelled submarines, is undermining the ease its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. For this pact to be, as Washington wishes, the start of a strategic realignment in its favor in a part of the world where its global leadership is played out, the objectives must be shared. However, they are only to a certain extent.

In Asia-Pacific, China’s aggressive expansionism is undoubtedly a unifying concern. And any confirmation of American involvement in the region is welcome. A call for rallying, the Aukus pact is also an indication that the United States expects its allies or partners to be more active in countering Chinese hegemonic ambitions. In addition to the acceleration of the arms race that it entails, there is a risk that is even more worrying for the countries of the region: having to abandon the “neutrality”, displayed or half-hearted, which they have adopted in the rivalry between China and the United States. Hailed in Manila, Taipei and Tokyo, Aukus is causing apprehension elsewhere.





Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Washington as part of the first face-to-face meeting of Quad leaders (Quadrilateral Dialogue for Security, which brings together Australia, the United States, India and Japan) , welcomed “The important advance for the stability of the Indo-Pacific region” that Aukus would represent. The “Chinese threat”, real or not, but felt as such in Japan, is, for the Liberal Democratic Party in power, an argument legitimizing its ambition to revise the pacifist Constitution in order to allow the Archipelago to participate in actions. collective defense, or even to carry out pre-emptive strikes.

Concern for equidistance

In a stable environment, it would be difficult for the conservative camp to go against the pacifist doctrine, which the majority of Japanese favor. The Chinese navy’s repeated incursions into Japanese territorial waters and legal battles over the sovereignty of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea serve it by feeding this sense of threat. “Any arrangement that curbs China’s aggressive behavior is welcome in Japan,” says Masayuki Tadokoro, political scientist at Keio University in Tokyo.

