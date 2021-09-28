In Mayotte, the town hall of Koungou burned down

The town hall of Koungou, in Mayotte, was the target of an arson, Monday evening September 27, after demonstrations against the destruction of a slum comprising some 350 dwellings, announced municipal agents. Koungou, which has more than 32,000 inhabitants, is the second most populous municipality in the overseas department.

The fire started in three cars parked in the town hall parking lot before spreading to the main building, and an annex under construction which was to accommodate the cafeteria. The firefighters were able to go there to extinguish the fire, escorted by the police, local media said.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The Mayotte administrative detention center, a deportation machine

A little earlier, the building of the municipal police had also been the subject of an attempted fire. But the neighborhood quickly warned the municipal police who were able to limit the damage.

Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Overseas, condemned these “Unacceptable acts of violence”. “The security forces are determined to restore order. I assure the mayor and his teams all my support. We will continue to fight against illegal housing despite these actions ”, reacted the minister, on Twitter.

“Faced with barbaric violence and arson attacks by the town hall and the municipal police in Koungou, (…) I appeal to the greatest firmness and unfailing determination “, reacted, for his part, the deputy of Mayotte Mansour Kamardine (The Republicans), in a press release.





Threats against municipal officers

Monday began a demolition operation of 350 homes in the slum of Caro Bolé, in Koungou. While some residents had agreed to be relocated, others had refused the Mayotte prefecture’s proposals. They had threatened to attack municipal officials and Koungou town hall.

The municipal employees had therefore been authorized to leave work earlier and the demolition operation was accompanied by a significant mobilization of the police.

Before the town hall burned down, four residents were arrested and taken into police custody for throwing stones at the officers responsible for the demolition. And about twenty people in an irregular situation had been arrested to be taken to the administrative detention center with a view to deportation to their country of origin.

The destruction of these tin huts should allow the construction of 500 social housing units. Since the start of the year, 955 homes have been destroyed in Mayotte, including 200 in Koungou in February. At the time already, disturbances had occurred.

Also read the analysis: Demography, immigration, habitat: the challenges of Mayotte