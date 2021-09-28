In pictures: Brigitte Macron, Ana Girardot, Aurélie Dupont … Gala nights at the Paris Opera

Two events marked the return of the Opéra national de Paris: the inaugural concert by Gustavo Dudamel, its new musical director, and the coveted opening gala of the dance season, imagined by Aurélie Dupont.

Two exceptional evenings marked the return to the Paris Opera. The first celebrated the arrival of the new music director, Gustavo Dudamel, in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The second presented the dance season imagined by director Aurélie Dupont, a grand opening gala given in front of an audience of stars.

The Venezuelan conductor therefore opened the ball, on September 22, delivering for his first opera evening, a breathtaking performance, accompanied by the choirs and the Opera Orchestra. The maestro had assembled an exceptional cast: mezzo-sopranos Clémentine Margaine and Marie-Andrée Bouchard-Lesieur, baritone Gerald Finley, soprano Jacquelyn Wagner, among others.

Parade under the gold

Of Carmen from Georges Bizet to Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten or even The short life by Manuel de Falla, the new musical director surprised by mixing some great pieces from the repertoire with other rarer ones. In the audience, the President of the Republic came accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron. By their side that evening Bérénice Bejo and her husband, director Michel Hazanavicius, and Amira Casar. After the concert, everyone shared a dinner signed by three-star chef Mauro Colagreco, served in the Foyers of the Palais Garnier.

On Friday September 24, 2021, it was the ballet’s turn to make its debut. For seven years, the opening gala of the dance season of the Opéra national de Paris has presented to the public its menu for the coming year.

On the program this winter? Appointed by Alexander Neef in April 2021, Gustavo Dudamel, the new musical director, will direct this season two new productions of Turandot Puccini next December, then Marriage of Figaro of Mozart in January 2023, as well as several concerts in the theaters of the Opera, in Saint-Quentin en Yvelines, Toulouse and Barcelona.

The original program, designed by Aurélie Dupont, director of dance, began with the traditional Ballet parade bringing together the stars, the first dancers, the corps de ballet and the students of the Opera de Dance School on stage. Paris. Two contemporary pieces followed: Clouds Inside by the young American choreographer Tess Voelker and Breakwater by Damien Jalet, whose scenography and costumes were signed by the artist JR.

Patron of the institution, Chanel created, with the help of the Lesage embroidery workshops, the tiaras and tutus worn by the stars during the parade. The fashion house had also invited and dressed many celebrities: Alma Jodorowsky, Ana Girardot, Golshifteh Farahani, Nicolas Maury … The dinner served under the gold and signed by chefs Manon Fleury, Céline Pham, Jessica Yang and Robert Compagnon, was accompanied by Taittinger champagne.

Friends of the opera Organized by the Association for the Outreach of the Paris Opera (Arop), these two events raised funds for the benefit of the Opera’s activities. In particular thanks to the support of Rolex, watch of the Opéra national de Paris, of Chanel, patron of the ballet, and the generosity of the donors of the Honorary Committee, made up of individuals or companies.