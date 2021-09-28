Instagram suspends the development of its version for children strongly criticized

Facebook will “pause” its work on a version of Instagram aimed at under-13s to take the time to respond to critical voices concerned about the impact of social media on children’s mental health.

The company is still convinced of the value of designing a different version of the photo-sharing platform for pre-teens, without advertising, with adapted content and some parental control.

“Children have increasingly younger phones, lying about their age and downloading applications for 13 years or older,” said Instagram manager Adam Mosseri on Monday on the social network’s blog.

As much to offer them a version “designed for them (…) rather than relying on the ability of an application to verify the age of children too young to have an identity document”, he adds.

But in the face of multiple criticisms, the group wants to take more time “to work with parents, experts and policy makers to demonstrate the value and necessity of this service”.

– “Toxic” –

Facebook’s move comes days after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles revealing the company was, based on its own research, well aware of Instagram’s potential impact on health. mental adolescent.

The company challenged the presentation of its work by the daily, assuring that they had shown both positive and negative effects on the youngest of the use of social networks.

Still: it led to the organization of a hearing in Congress on Thursday called “Protecting Children Online: Facebook, Instagram and the Dangers to Mental Health.”

Antigone Davis, head of security for the group, will attend.

Pausing the project commonly known as “Instagram Kids” represents “a step in the right direction,” Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said on Twitter. But “more must be done”: “The model of the tech giants which favors profit over the well-being of young users is extremely worrying and they must be held accountable to us.”





For elected Democrat Ed Markey, a “break” is not enough. “Facebook must completely abandon this project.”

– “Not a bad idea” –

The attorneys general of 44 states had already called in May Facebook to give up “Instagram Kids”, referring in a letter to research showing a correlation between social networks and the “increase in psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people “.

They mentioned, among other things, the dangers of online harassment or the harm caused by constant comparison with one’s peers, such as eating disorders.

A collective campaigning against marketing targeting children led by the organization FairPlay had sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg a few weeks earlier to the same effect.

“When, six months ago, we learned that Facebook was planning a children’s version of Instagram, everyone assumed it was a done deal because Facebook usually does what it wants,” he said. reacted Monday the general manager of Fairplay, Josh Golin.

It is now shown that “by working together we can hold Facebook to account and give hope to all those who believe that the welfare of children must come before the profits of the tech giants”, a- he added.

The suspension of the implementation of “Instagram Kids” does not mean that the group “recognizes that the project is a bad idea”, assures its side Facebook.

While waiting to resume the development of the version for the youngest, the social network says it wants to continue installing new tools to “allow parents to supervise the accounts of their children” on Instagram, theoretically reserved for 13 years and over.

But for former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, the problem goes far beyond.

“Pre-teens probably shouldn’t have phones, but parents give them them anyway (…). Young teens probably shouldn’t be on social media, but their parents allow them to,” he said. he advanced on Twitter.