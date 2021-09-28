Is this the end of the golden age for expatriates?

INVESTIGATION – The Covid crisis has changed the situation for French employees abroad.

Desire for adventure, professional promotion, interesting financial package… The expatriation experience can represent many advantages. In total, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, no less than 2.5 million French people live abroad. But after a year and a half of the global health crisis, departures are becoming scarce. A slowdown decided by companies but also by employees, who show a less strong desire to leave. Is this the end of the golden age of expatriates?

“ The flow of expatriates has decreased by a third, estimates Alix Carnot, associate director of Expat Communication. But overall, the number of expatriates has only decreased by 10% because those who are already abroad have stayed there longer. Before the crisis, the expatriate contract model was already on the rise, but it accelerated the phenomenon“. She estimates the number of departures not carried out at around 85,000.

A phenomenon confirmed by BNP Paribas,