Jay-Z almost put a right on Anthony Joshua for their meeting

Posted on September 27, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. through Ben

Two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua recalls his very first encounter with Hov, in 2013. At the time, things almost got out of hand.

Read also : Jay-Z: a $ 110 million investment in this company

When Joshua annoys Jay-Z

Taking advantage of an interview a few hours before his meeting with Oleksandr Usyk last weekend, Joshua recalled the first time he crossed paths with Jay-Z, in 2013.

The professional boxer then had the feeling that the rapper was ready to shoot him a right: ” Jay-Z was cool. I was at a premiere of Will Smith a few years ago. I listen to A Week Ago, The Streets Is Watching, Hard Knock Life. I love these songs… Dead Presidents. So imagine, do you see these houses that look like mansions, there is a huge staircase in the entrance, which goes to the right, to the left, and which intersects at the top? Opulence. I was at that preview, there was one of those stairs, and I was up on the left. And I see Jay-Z coming in. In my head, I’m like: “Yo, this is Jay Z. ” You know what I mean ? I’m ready to jump in to see him. But I say to myself: “Play it cool. “ So I think: where is he going to get from these stairs? Because if I stay on the left and he arrives from the right, there will be too many people, it’s a preview. […] He arrives, I grab his wrist: “Jay-Z, do you mind if we take a picture?“ He looked at my hand, and said: “Boy, I’m gonna fuck you up if you don’t let go of my hand. “ And this is one of those situations where I handed the camera to someone. In this photo I think this is one of the first posted on my Instagram, Jay-Z looks cold, while I have a big smile on my face. “





In short, it took a little for it to degenerate …