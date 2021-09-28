Kate Middleton facing a hidden illness, revelation on the underside of her outing with William in Norfolk (photo)

Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their entire clan, were immortalized enjoying a pub lunch. Fries and burgers on the menu. The reason is specified.

After having multiplied the outings lately, the Cambridges were flushed out sharing a meal in a beer garden in Norfolk.

The photos were published by British media outlet The Sun.

An almost normal scene in which all families could identify with.

Second heirs to the British throne, Prince William is thus very modern.





This outing would not be trivial and a British media is advancing a track to clarify the reasons for this unexpected family outing.

And it would be a way to nip in the bud a recurring rumor affecting the Duchess of Cambridge head-on, that assuring her struggling with eating disorders. These troubles would be one of his subjects mentioned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a biographer in preparation.

“She is extremely thin and she continues to lose weight visibly. William fears that his wife suffers from bulimia, like his mother, ”a source told The Sun.

Already in February 2017, specialists noted the regular presence of plasters on his fingers.

According to them, this is Russell’s sign. “By making themselves vomit, people with bulimia or anorexia nervosa hurt the back of their hands with their teeth,” said the British media.

Similar articles