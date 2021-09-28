“Let us not forget the Armenian Karabakh, one year after the war!”

ANALYSIS – Since the attack on Azerbaijan, everything has been done to encourage the Armenian population to leave their lands.

There is only one step from the Capitol to the Tarpéienne rock. From happiness to unhappiness too. A week ago, Armenia celebrated 30 years of independence torn from the USSR which had deprived it in 1920, after two years of a first short experience.

This September 27, all Armenians in the world (more than half of whom live outside the borders of the small Caucasian republic of Armenia) share in the painful memory of the start of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh war a year ago .

Denied by the same people who deny the genocide of 1915 (nearly 1.5 million Armenians, Syriacs and Pontic Greeks exterminated by the Turks), the facts are known. Benefiting from a state-of-the-art technological weaponry obtained thanks to the money provided by its immense wealth in hydrocarbons, Azerbaijan, a Turkish-speaking Muslim country, attacked that day the Republic of Artsakh, also self-proclaimed independent in 1991. Its rulers and his people (just over 100,000 inhabitants) had