Licorice Pizza trailer: discover Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film

The first images of Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, Licorice Pizza, have just been unveiled on the Internet.

Four years after Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson will be back in theaters on January 5, 2022 with Licorice Pizza. Exit the London of the 50s, it is this time in 1973 that the filmmaker plunges the spectators alongside two teenagers who live their first love in the valley of San Fernando in California.





To the sound of Life on Mars by David Bowie, the trailer features the protagonists of the film: Gary, a high school student who is also an actor and dreams of a director, played by Cooper Hoffman, and Alana, the young woman he falls madly in love with, played by Alana Haim, the one of the members of the music group Haim.

Hoffman, who is none other than the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, a regular at Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinema, takes his first steps here in front of the camera.

If the images focus on the romantic tribulations of these two characters, we also see Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits or Bradley Cooper in the skin of producer Jon Peters, boyfriend of the time of Barbra Streisand, this which gives rise to an amusing scene.

The trailer for Boogie Nights, another “PTA” movie set in the 70s, with Philip Seymour Hoffman in the cast: