Luana Belmondo, as a family, delivers the “one and only truth in life”

Luana Belmondo is smiling again. The last few weeks have been difficult for her family after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, the father of her husband Paul Belmondo, and therefore her stepfather. But all remained united and found a smile while spending time together. This Saturday, September 25, Luana and Paul Belmondo went to lunch at the restaurant with their three sons Victor, Giacomo and Alessandro. The former food columnist on RTL has also posted a photo of her and her men, all showing a radiant smile, on Instagram.

In the caption of this beautiful family photo, Luana Belmondo took the opportunity to communicate his recipe for happiness. “There is one and only truth in life… To love and to be loved”, she wrote thus. Luana Belmondo has always been a very family person. If these sons are now 22, 27 and 30 years old, she remains very close to them and continues to brood them as an Italian mother knows how to do. She is their first supporter and supports all three in the same way in their projects.





The eldest, Alessandro, is passionate about cooking just like his mother. He made it his job. He is now the chef of a gourmet restaurant: Le Caillebotte, located in the 9th arrondissement of Paris. Victor, the second son of Luana and Paul Belmondo, follows in his grandfather’s footsteps: he is an actor. Most recently, he starred in the film Envole-moi, a Franco-Italian dramatic comedy, in which he plays the lead role. (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Eric Dupond-Moretti and Isabelle Boulay separated: how they manage their long-distance relationship

Kate Middleton: her youngest prince Louis does not leave her with a sole!

“I’m going to smoke you”: Eric Zemmour threatened with death in the middle of the street

Filip Nikolic and “his abuses”: his widow remembers his descent into hell

Princes William and Harry reunited before Christmas … but Meghan Markle is desired!