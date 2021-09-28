Make way for cross-battles! Why this step will upset everything …

While the blind auditions are now over, the trials of Tea Voice All-Stars are linked at the speed of light. Saturday 2 next october, viewers will actually attend the first cross-battles of this supercharged version of the famous tele-hook. But what does this step really consist of? Objeko invites you to discover it without further delay.

Tea Voice All-Star : the cross-battles begin! Sensible soul to withhold…

A completely crazy season

Since the beginning of September, the public has been delighted to have been able to find the program again. Tea Voice in a completely new version. For this new season, the production has decided to put in competition talents who know the program perfectly. A multitude of former candidates also tried their luck for the second time at the blind auditions. In front of the five coaches of the program, they tried to reintegrate the adventure: a new opportunity to win the competition.

At the end of this stage, the coaches of Tea Voice have thus selected six talents to form their team. Zazie, Florent Pagny, Mika, Jenifer and Patrick Flourish henceforth have the heavy task of accompanying their new proteges as far as possible. But before dreaming of a possible victory, it is now time to go through the cross-battles. A moment during which two talents will oppose face to face even if they are not part of the same team. A novelty which risks creating some surprise. Each coach will thus have the immense responsibility of deciding which candidate he will launch in the arena. A new stage in the adventure which will then be put to the vote of the public present for the occasion. 101 viewers will actually have to determine the winner and the one that would have been the least convincing. Objeko therefore invites you to take a closer look at this already eagerly awaited moment.

A question of strategy

Asked about this already decisive step, Matthieu Grelier, director of development programs at ITV Studios France, was already announcing heavy lifting. “The coaches will have control over the strategy, but the last word will go to the public”. Indeed, during the two evenings of cross-countrybattles, only fifteen candidates will remain in contention to participate in the semi-finals and then in the final of Tea Voice. In short, these cross-battles could thus see all the talents of the same team be eliminated. A prospect which must certainly distress the coaches at the idea of ​​finding themselves without a candidate for the following stages. Everyone will therefore have to be extra careful to know who they are going to offer to the public in perfect timing.





Apparently disappointed with her performance in this area, Jenifer then admits not having been biting enough from the start: “You had to be a minimum strategist and I was not at all. It was hot. We were in turmoil ”. A memory that visibly remains engraved in his memory and that all viewers will be able to discover in a few days. For her part, Zazie makes the suspense last. She actually announces that the ordeal was simply extraordinary “We looked at each other, and we were scared. Sometimes we said to ourselves: him, he seems more solid than him, but you never know what the public thinks. It was a bit like Russian roulette. Lots of cross-battles were played in a pocket square ”. A statement that already makes your mouth water concerning this new meeting of Tea Voice.

An impressive cast

Obviously, the production of Tea Voice has decided to put the small dishes in the big for this new season. Indeed, it is not four, but five coaches who are present in this new adventure. A few months ago, Matthieu Grelier announced that this year was simply going to be extraordinary: ”If you like The Voice, you are going to have the best fall of your life ”. Obviously, the director of programs had not lied. The blind audition stage has indeed already gathered a large number of viewers genuinely curious to find former talents who have already made their hearts beat in the past.

Among these, fans of Tea Voice were able to witness the return of some emblematic faces of the show, starting with the incredible Anne Sila, but also talents such as Olympe, Luc Arbogast, MB14, Ecco, AL.Hy, Emmy Lyana or even Flo Malley from season 1 of the famous tele-hook. All singers since their first stint in Tea Voice who have seen their lives totally transformed by this impressive media exposure. It is therefore easy to imagine their motivation for this second opportunity to win the final victory. To find out more, go to TF1 next Saturday at 9:05 p.m..



