management at Lidl singled out

The Autonomous Confederation of Labor has denounced for years a “management of another time” within the hard-discount brand.

I thought about ending my life. I could not any more. This dismissal is perhaps a lesser evil. ” Asked by France Bleu Hérault, a former Lidl dock agent recounts his discomfort. Like him, around fifteen employees, made redundant or on the verge of being made redundant, denounce the working conditions, their dismissal considered to be abusive and sometimes the harassment of which they have been the target within the regional management of Lidl supermarkets (DR22 ), headquartered in Maureilhan, in Hérault.

“If we are not little sheep, then we are management’s painkillers. If we do not agree with a framework, we are bullied and put aside. For eight years, I had no complaints, my work was exemplary, but since 2019, I was their target to crack me ”, assures the former Lidl dock agent to the regional media. “I was attacked by two employees for having denounced favoritism in the company”, assures another employee of the sign, who, like several people, seized the industrial tribunal to denounce these actions. Another employee, dismissed two months ago, is said to have been assassinated: “If you’re not happy, you just have to go and kill yourself, that will give us a vacation”.





>> To read also – U, Auchan, Lidl… the most eco-responsible private labels, and the bad students

The Autonomous Confederation of Labor explains for years denouncing a “management of another time” within Lidl. “We can not (…)

(…) Click here to see the rest

Zooplus: new offer worth more than 3 billion euros in the battle for the purchase of the pet store

Carrefour is testing a new service from the luxury sector

“The scam of the century”, the price of a glass of water at McDonald’s is debated

Interest rates: finally the start of a boom?

Bitcoin falls, Bank of China offensive against cryptocurrencies

You may also be interested in this content: