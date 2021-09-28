Marvel: Disney attacks Avengers creators to keep MCU in control

Determined to keep control over its goose that lays the golden eggs, the giant Disney has just launched a series of legal actions against the families of several Marvel creators. Objective: to maintain exclusive control over the characters in the MCU.

The families of several Marvel artists will soon no longer have any rights to their creations. In order to maintain full control over its MCU, Disney has just launched several legal actions against the rights holders of the artists. Steve Ditko, Don Rico, Don Heck and Gene Colan. If these names are unknown to you, it is nevertheless to them that we owe the characters of Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Doctor Strange, Iron Man or even Spider-Man. Stan Lee’s brother Lawrence Lieber is also among the accused.

Disney wants the butter, but especially the money

Objective of this new legal dispute for Disney: to officially recognize that the big-eared company is the sole owner of the cult licenses that are the heyday of Marvel, from Avengers to Iron Man and Amazing Spider-Man. According to New York Times, the roots of the case would go back to last spring, when the five affected rights holders sent Marvel Entertainment a notice of termination in order to recover their rights on some of their characters. An admissible request for American justice, which is based on the Copyright Reservation Act. Entered into force in 1976, this law allows authors and their successors to recover their rights to a creation, after a certain determined period of time. In the case of Spider-Man for example, The Hollywood Reporter says Disney should have surrendered the rights in June 2013.





To counter the demands of rights holders, Disney therefore prefers to attack. And draw an argument already used in the past, indicating that the creators in question were paid to write stories for the exclusive account of the house of ideas, and therefore of Mickey. The firm thus estimates that “In the context of a hiring, the provisions of the Copyright Act do not apply”. Disney also accuses the families of the creators of wanting to recover rights to concepts that the company has made every effort to develop, at its own expense, For years.

An aggressive approach that could work well. For the past 18 years, the entertainment giant has fought for recover the rights of Winnie the Pooh to his heirs. Battle won in the end. In case of victory, Disney could thus secure at least part of the income generated by the characters of the Marvel Extended Universe.

