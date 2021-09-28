Matt Pokora: has the singer ever been attracted to the companion of one of his friends?

This Monday, September 27, 2021, Matt Pokora was invited on the Touche plateau not at my post. In full promotion of the play Les Grandes Ambitions, the singer and actor indulged in some confidences.

For four years, Matt Pokora has been a man in love! Victim of a real love at first sight during his meeting with Christina Milian in Saint-Tropez, the artist said ‘yes’ to the American actress on December 9, 2020, during an intimate ceremony in Paris. Yes the singer is now the head of a large family and is happier than ever, has he ever been attracted to the companion of a friend of his in the past? Guest on the set of Do not touch My TV, it was then that Cyril Hanouna questioned him on this subject that he confided: “Kiffer to the point of really kiffer, no. But to find a woman very beautiful and to say, I don’t know: ‘If we had known each other before, maybe’. Saying that, that she can be my type of woman, yes, I think everyone … Looking at a woman doesn’t mean we’re going to do something weird!“

Yes Matt Pokora was attracted to different women during his life, he already dreamed of seducing Christina milian in 2003. While the singer is now married to the American star, it is on the set of the show We meet at Sabatier, on C8, which he revealed in May 2019 that he would never have imagined that his life would turn upside down following their meeting. “I’m happy, but in fact I didn’t see him like that afterwards, you realize as you evolve that you can be brought to meet people that you thought inaccessible (…) It’s the chance of life, it was really the chance, it was in a restaurant, I hear a voice and I said, it looks like it’s Christina Milian singing, I turned around, she was there, we were introduced, and voila!“, he had remembered.

Love at first sight of Matt Pokora and Christina Milian

If the singer has always been attracted to Christina milian, the latter fell under his spell when she laid eyes on him for the first time. On the occasion of their third anniversary, it is on Instagram that the actress had confided: “He was the sexiest guy I had met this summer. I had to! I regretted not getting ready for this evening. But I didn’t expect to meet anyone on a Monday night … “ In love, she added: “When we first met I was literally blown away the second I laid eyes on him and had no idea if I was his type! Somehow, finding out we had the same birthday turned a real physical attraction into an out of control chemical reaction …“

