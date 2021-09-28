Matt Pokora very embarrassed to see images of him in the simplest device, “I had a cowardly body” (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Monday, September 27, Matt Pokora was confronted with images of him, at 17, and in the simplest device … The singer, guest of Cyril Hanouna, was a little uncomfortable seeing them again.
Young dad of two boys, successful singer, now actor and currently at the theater with Philippe Lellouche and Estelle Lefébure, Matt Pokora had shared a few months ago a snapshot full of nostalgia, that early fans had not forgotten . The darling of Christina Milian – who said she was very “proud” of him after his first on the boards – had indeed published a photo showing him, looking stressed and far from being sure of himself, during the casting for the show Popstars, broadcast on M6. This is the show that revealed him, first through the Linkup group, then in his solo career.
Matt Pokora had remembered his journey since Popstars
The opportunity for him to remember everything he has lived under the eyes of his fans: “August 2003, that’s how we met… I was 17 and a stranger among 15,000 applicants … Half of my life therefore, I have spent it in front of your eyes… I went from the teenager to the adult before your eyes, from the artist to the father of a family before your eyes … 17 years of career is a long marathon … And to tell myself that 17 years later, this year I was doing the biggest tour of my career, it is proof thatyou should never stop working, questioning yourself, renewing yourself and aiming higher. Work always pays … This one is for my dreamers out there! Dreams come true when you work hard, respect people and are ambitious … THANKS for this journey together. To be continued”, he posted.
“JI didn’t remember that I had a cowardly body like that “
Guest of TPMP this September 27 live on C8, the interpreter of Just A Picture Of You was surprised to see each other again when he started out. Alongside Otis and Lionel, the one who was still called Matthieu at the time and still did not know that his future would be in music shared the last moments of Popstars with his group Linkup but also with the group of girls. In the images rebroadcast by Cyril Hanouna, the young man came to wish the girls good night, and the latter teased him with his towel. It did not take more for the handsome kid to give them a show, and drop the towel … To the delight of his roommates, and the public. In Do not touch My TV, Matt Pokora was rather embarrassed when he saw himself again. “I knew I was sh * ting back then, but I didn’t remember I had a cowardly body like that. Like what, with work … “, judged the one who no longer hesitates to proudly display his musculature and his sports sessions.
