McDonald’s offers filtered tap water for … 7 euros per liter

News See my news

Follow this media

The fast food brand offers filtered water in some restaurants. (© Thibaut Calatayud / News Toulouse)

The selling price of a new product from the McDonald’s fast food chain has not finished talking about him. It is “Water by McDonald’s”, under fire from critics since this summer and especially after the publication of the World and of France 2.

You will now be surprised at the terminal. When ordering your drink, some restaurants are offered filtered water instead of bottled water. A desire of the chain ” stop the marketing of plastic bottles and enrich the water supply in restaurants ”, according to a press release published on April 22, 2021.

The brand estimates the number of bottles sold in restaurants in France at 75 million. At first glance, the initiative seems coherent, but what arouses the controversy is the price : as could be seen actu.fr in a restaurant in Place d’Italie, in Paris, water is sold for 2.90 euros for 40 cl and 3.10 euros for 50 cl!

The water rate on a McDonald’s terminal in Paris (© Orlane Jézéquélou / Actu.fr)

Experienced in some restaurants

The manager of McDonald’s explains that this new device is “installed since September 23”. After receiving an email to start the experiment, a machine was installed to filter the water.

When ordering at the terminal, the displayed price of “plain” water is between 6.80 and 7.25 euros per liter. Flavored water is also offered.

Ads that made many Internet users react on social networks, including the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of ecological transition, the Climate Plan, water and energy, Dan Lert on Twitter: “ calculations are not good ”. He recalls in passing that the price of “Paris water” is 0.003 euros per liter.





The calculations are not good @McDonaldsFrance : Water by McDonald’s: € 7 per liter

Water by @eaudeparis : 0.003 € per liter https://t.co/PIEfRSEFkX – Dan Lert (@danlert) September 24, 2021

Cost of filtered water

When ordering, it is specified at the bottom of the terminal that By McDo water is a “Water from the micro-filtered network without the addition of carbon dioxide“. Asked by actu.fr, the fast food chain emphasizes that this process “makes it possible to obtain 99.99% purified water”. But does filtering the water justify this price?

The American giant explains that “the selling price of water by McDonald’s is in the average market for the price of filtered water sold in restaurants”.

“90% of customers surveyed say they are satisfied with the new service,” according to the brand. However, criticism is coming from the consumer side.

Is it legal?

Since a decree of June 8, 1967, “restaurateurs are obliged to provide tap water for free”, explains Raphaël Bartolomé, head of the legal department at UFC-Que-Choisir in actu.fr. The rule is still applied in restaurants, for fear of harming the establishment, but “it was repealed” by another decree on December 19, 2015.

Since January 1, 2016, this free service is therefore no longer an obligation.

” We are well beyond the real cost of production for McDonald’s »Explained François Carlier, general delegate of the national association of consumers and users at the microphone of France 2.

“Legally, it’s probably not a scam. But it is fundamentally abusive. “

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.