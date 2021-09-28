Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are (again) stupidly pinched: their trip makes them cringe!

Relatively discreet since her shock and controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, the divisive Meghan Markle made another media appearance by participating in the Global Citizen Live Concert in New York on September 25, 2021. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry. Both notably pleaded for access to the vaccine against the coronavirus but also and above all for the cause of the planet. But, once the trip was over, the couple made the mistake of shooting themselves in the foot by traveling in an ultra-polluting manner.

It’s the Mail Online – which has Meghan Markle in the crosshairs since arriving in the life of the royal family – who never fails to hit the Duchess of Sussex. The site reports that the pretty 40-year-old brunette and her husband Prince Harry returned to their home in Montecito, Calif., Late on the evening of Saturday 25. They landed in Santa Barbara from New York aboard a private jet.





A means of transport criticized since lovers could very well have taken a commercial flight – even offering themselves business class for a little more privacy and security – with other passengers to return to the West Coast. By choosing to travel in the comfort of a device that was entirely dedicated to them, they obviously pollute more than by sharing the journey with hundreds of other people …. Hard after giving great lessons in ‘ecology. No doubt the lovers were undoubtedly eager to find their children as soon as possible, Archie (2 years) and Lilibet (3 months).

This is not the first time that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been stupidly pinched for their luxury lifestyle and in opposition to the speeches they hold. The couple had been singled out by the organization Save on Energy, which had studied their carbon footprint between 2019 and 2020. Result: they appeared to be the most polluting members of the royal family! On the other hand, Prince Charles was enthroned on the first step of the podium, being the most respectful on the planet.