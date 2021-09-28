Messi, the accusations against Pochettino

The exit of Lionel Messi against Olympique Lyonnais has not finished talking. And this despite the proven injury of the six-fold Golden Ball.

The file seemed closed. If the controversy had been sharp in the days following the shock between the PSG and theOlympique Lyonnais, the passage of Lionel messi by the infirmary box was to put an end to the debate around the premature release of the six-fold Golden Ball. While the two teams were back to back, Mauricio Pochettino did not hesitate to release his star player, yet still looking for his first goal with PSG. A crime of lese-majesté according to Nicolas Anelka.

“We do not release a six-fold Golden Ball in the 76th minute when he has not yet scored for his team. It plays a lot in his head, he thus confided in the columns of the Parisian. An attacker needs the coach to show him his confidence and this is not right. I will step forward, but Messi will not forget the blow that Pochettino gave him. It’s going to stay there (at his throat). He is the star of the team and it was his first at the Park. And it will be very complicated to recover as a situation. Messi does not play against Metz and for me, it is already an answer. You can’t handle Messi like this. There is a minimum that has not happened. The coach wanted to show a strong sign. It’s good. But this is Messi. ”

Nicolas Anelka therefore does not seem to have been sensitive to the explanations – a posteriori – of the Parisian coach. Because if immediately after the match, the Argentine technician seemed to want to show his authority, he later explained that this premature replacement obeyed a principle of precaution. Consequence of the blow received on the knee by the former Barcelonnais which also made him miss the trip to Metz and the reception of Montpellier last weekend.

