Metro in Paris: towards automation of lines 7, 8, 9 and 13?

In order to prevent saturation of the Paris metro in the years to come, the Île-de-France Mobilités transport authority asks RATP to study the possibility of accelerating the automation of lines 7, 8 and 9 The management must also propose a preliminary automation project for line 13 in early 2022.

When will a automating from lines 7, 8, 9 and 13 of Metro To Paris ? For the region’s transport authority capital city, Île-de-France Mobility, it is urgent to study the possibility ofautomate some of the longest and most aging lines from the Paris metro. While a study is underway concerning the complete mechanization of the line 13, IDFM ask the RATP “launch an audit to identify ways to speed up the metro line automation process and propose those to be treated as a priority, in particular lines 7, 8 and 9“.

According to a report consulted by our colleagues from Le Parisien, which should be on the agenda of the next board of directors of the regional transport authority, Île-de-France Mobility is preparing to commission a new study from the RATP regarding automation of Paris metro lines. This time it’s aboutspeed up the process in order to meet new needs for users of lines 7, 8 and 9 and the future Ile-de-France transport network. “After the entry into service of the Grand Paris Express, these will still remain very busy with the risk of saturation. Automating them would unload them a little“, explains to the Parisian Laurent Probst, managing director of IDFM.

What is the point ofautomate metro lines ? In the report, the authority believes that automation will have the effect “performance gains for the busiest lines, operational agility in the event of disrupted situations and efficient management of their operation and passenger information“. The mechanization full of lines would allow, among other things, to instantly add trains as needed, but also to reduce the interval between trains (from 1mn 40 seconds to 1 minute 25 seconds). Above all, with the renovation of the MF77 trains and the arrival of new models (MF19) on the lines 7, 8 and 13, IDFM sees there “an opportunity to deploy more efficient driving systems “.

For now, only the study about automation of line 13 -one of the busiest in the network- is on the shelves of the RATP. In this regard, the director general of the regional transport authority tells the Parisian that the task is “well launched“: from 2022, the RATP must submit to IDFM a preliminary draft, in particular for “specify the financial and calendar terms“. However, with an estimated invoice of 700 million euros, such a project should not see the light of day before 2035.



