NEOVACS: NEOVACS TAKES ITS FIRST STOCK IN A COMPANY DEDICATED TO SCREENING FOR COVID-19

Paris and Boston, September 27, 2021 – 8 a.m. CET – Néovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV) is pleased to announce a first strategic investment of its seed fund to support the emergence of solutions to prevent and fight against Covid-19 and more generally against pandemics

In this context, the company announces an investment of $ 5 million (€ 4.2 million) in Bio Detection K9, a Canadian company specializing in the canine detection of bacteria and viruses, and in particular of covid-19.

This company will be 35% owned by NEOVACS and 65% by Priority One Canine (P1K9), which has developed cutting-edge expertise in the field of detector dogs. Historically, dogs have been domesticated due to their incredibly developed sense of smell. This highly sophisticated tool has been used to detect many targets of interest, including explosives, firearms, narcotics, and contraband tobacco.

Bio-Detection K9 has actively trained dogs to detect agricultural pathogens since 2011 with the help of renowned USDA virologist and scientist Dr. William Schneider. Today, Bio Detection K9 is able to offer detection services for several human diseases and conditions such as cancers, epilepsy and COVID-19 and its variants. The company has developed a proprietary method for training dogs to directly detect pathogens and has produced COVID Detection K9 that can non-invasively assess human subjects in seconds with an accuracy rate of 99%.

Three types of validation studies were performed: blinded studies using viral proteins or clinical samples from positive and negative people confirmed by PCR tests, and a double-blind study in humans. In all cases, the canines were compared to PCR as the standard diagnostic method. In both blinded studies, detector dogs were nearly 99% accurate. The results of Dr. Schneider’s study indicate that detector dogs may provide more precision than PCR testing, especially for asymptomatic early-stage infections. On several occasions, people who presented to the screening center tested negative for the PCR test, but the detector dogs alerted them. These people returned to the same testing center a week later and this time their results were positive in the new PCR test.

COVID detection dogs are recognized by the World Health Agency as a valuable tool and aid in the detection of COVID-19. A scientifically trained dog can screen a person in about ten seconds, while most testing methods for COVID-19 take at least 15 minutes per person. On average, detection tests cost businesses and governments between $ 60 and $ 150 per person, while solutions developed by Bio Detection K9 cost less than $ 1.50 per person. Cost savings, accuracy, time savings, and disposal of biohazardous waste make this screening method the most cost-effective, accurate, and environmentally sustainable solution worldwide.

Bio Detection K9 is already providing COVID-19 services to many major sports and entertainment organizations including NASCAR, the Chicago Marathon, Eric Church and The Black Keys. The company is in negotiations with many other organizations, particularly in the field of transport (stations, airports, etc.). The company is also in important talks with major U.S. insurance providers for a pilot research project to use dogs to detect many other medical conditions besides COVID-19.





Wade Morrell, CEO of P1K9, says: “ Seven years after our first appearance on the Shark Tank reality show, when we were just a startup, and millions of dollars in sales later, P1K9 is extremely proud to close this deal with the support from the biotechnology company Néovacs. We intend to strengthen our leadership in the global security market by deploying COVID-19 detector dogs around the world to enable people to safely resume much-needed social and sporting events. We are very proud to provide assistance during this global COVID-19 pandemic. ”

Hugo Brugière, CEO of Néovacs, declares: “ We took the time necessary to analyze the various investment opportunities available to us before making this first strategic transaction. I am very happy to launch this new seed activity in association with a brilliant team, that of P1K9, and on a societal subject of pandemic screening. ”

The agreement announced today follows the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) announced on September 6, 2021. This is Néovacs’ first external growth operation as part of its strategic investment plan. which provides for a global envelope of € 80 million divided between the development of clinical trials around the Kinoïde® technological platform and the acquisition of holdings in the high-potential companies BioTech and MedTech.

ABOUT NEOVACS

Néovacs is a French biotechnology company, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, specializing in therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology called Kinoïde®, patented until 2038, induces a polyclonal immune response, applicable in several indications. Néovacs developed IFNα Kinoid for the treatment of lupus in a phase IIb clinical study. The main study has been completed, the full results have been presented to the 13th 2019 international lupus congress. The Company has also completed promising preclinical work with another therapeutic vaccine, IL-4 / IL-13 Kinoid, for the treatment of allergies. The ambition of this “Kinoid® approach” is to enable patients to better endure a lifelong treatment that would be more effective, well tolerated and very flexible in its administration. For more information : www.neovacs.fr

