Netflix sequel could take a long time to arrive, despite the historic cardboard

The first season of the South Korean series Squid Game was a hit on Netflix, but season 2 could still take a while to arrive.

After the essential Parasite, directed and co-written by Bong Joon-ho, made history by becoming the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the first non-English-speaking film to win the Oscar du best film (and three other statuettes in passing), it is another South Korean work to steal the limelight from Western productions, but this time on the small screen.

With its concept halfway between Hunger Games and Battle royale in which indebted people take part in deadly children’s games to win 45 billion won, Squid Game, the new original creation from Netflix, was quick to find its audience despite a rather low-key promotion. Released on September 17, the series even exceeded expectations by becoming the first from the south of the Korean peninsula to be placed at the top of the platform’s top 10 in the space of four days, thus passing season 3 of Sex Education, another box of Netflix unveiled the same day.

One more victory

The streaming giant has yet to release numbers, but given its interest in South Korean content (with a $ 500 million investment to tap the vein), soaring popularity and the end of the first season, which leaves the door ajar for a sequel, most subscribers expect the series to be naturally renewed. They may therefore be disappointed.

As creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently explained to Variety, the development of the nine episodes of Squid Game, which he started writing in 2008 as a feature film, has been a long and painful process, which he has no plans to resume anytime soon:

“I don’t have any well-developed plans for a Squid Game season 2. It’s pretty tiring just thinking about it. But if I had to do it, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider using a room with writers and I would like several experienced directors. “





Here is the real drama

When we know that it took almost six months just to give birth to the first two episodes, we can understand that the creator needs to distance himself from his creation, although he does not totally reject the idea of ​​s ‘attacking a sequel and it’s hard to imagine Netflix missing such an opportunity.

Variety also clarified that he might first return to directing a feature film after The Fortress and My Father, since he is currently working on a film tentatively titled KO Club (for Killing Old Men Club). He vaguely described it as some sort of premise of intergenerational warfare. If a second season of Squid Game was actually going to see the light of day, so fans should wait a little while for it.