Netflix series removes a clue leading to a treasure of the kings of France

Mystery in Etretat in Normandy … If the city is known for its Hollow Needle, it is also known for the cave of the Chambre des Demoiselles. The reason ? Because Maurice Leblanc, father of Arsène Lupine had asked a local mason to make two cemented letters, a “D” and an “F” in 1927. These initials, according to belief, should lead to a treasure belonging to the kings of France.

A clue mysteriously disappeared …

In fact, in 1927, Maurice Leblanc, author of Arsène Lupine’s novels, decided to order a mason to make two letters, “D” and “F”, in the Grotte des Demoiselles, near the Hollow Needle, which makes the reputation of the city of Etretat. According to the writer’s enthusiasts, these two letters would refer to “Demoiselles Fréfossé” and the writer’s goal was to motivate its readers to go in search of a treasure belonging to the kings of France.





Except that for a few days, one of the letters has disappeared. Indeed, theone of the clues that would lead to the Capetian treasure would have vanished.

A disappearance because of Netflix?

A disappearance noted by a guide and enthusiast during the filming of a television program. Worried by this disappearance, Patrick Gueulle immediately alerted the municipality that informed him of having had the report on September 11.

For the president of the association of Friends of Arsène Lupine, Pierre-Antoine Dumarquez, it is impossible that the disappearance of the letter “D” is explained by a climatic question. This is not possible in the cave. On the other hand, he thinks it could come from the craze around the series with Omar Sy on Netflix :

Is this a side effect of the Netflix series? An accident from putting your feet on it? A gratuitous act of vandalism? Or is it linked to a theft of a sacred relic by a Lupine fetishist?

So many questions that remain, for the moment unanswered. And it must be said that the success of series Arsène Lupin attracted ten times more tourists this summer than usual. The enigma around this disappearance remains intact and the investigation may be very complicated to carry out …