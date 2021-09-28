Netflix: the five takeaways from the Tudum event

6

Netflix returned to school this weekend by presenting Tudum, the first edition of a conference dedicated to upcoming novelties which should become an annual meeting. Here is the turn of the announcements.

With Prime Video and especially Disney + on its heels, Netflix must think big if it is to maintain its lead. The subscription streaming service had already unveiled an impressive list of upcoming films earlier this year, now up to a new event, dubbed Tudum. A multilingual program broadcast on YouTube with the idea of “celebrate the fans” of the platform with great announcements, trailers and interventions from more or less big names in the Netflix team.

So what can we take away from Tudum? The conference lasted more than 3 hours, so we will not be able to go over each program in detail. We have therefore chosen to focus on 5 points that seemed essential to us at the end of this event.

Big Netflix franchises still have a future With several series arriving or have come to an end in recent years, it is becoming urgent for Netflix to diversify. But in the meantime, Tudum has shown that the platform still has several very popular franchises that should see it coming for a while. As such, the most anticipated series was probably Stranger Things – the conference opened with actress Millie Bobby Brown. Still no precise date for the fourth season of teenage horror which should land on our screens in 2022. We know, however, that we will find the usual cast with a plot centered around a house probably a little haunted.

Recently crowned with laurels at the Emmy Awards, The Crown was also entitled to her small appearance with the new interpreter of Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton. We then got a first look at the final season ofOzark and for the spin-off of Vikings, Valhalla, news from the cast ofUmbrella Academy, whose season 3 is slated for April 2022, as well as the announcement of a fourth season for Sex Education. Little icing on the cake, the incredible Tiger king will be entitled to a second season, which should arrive from November 17 to the Netflix catalog.

The conference ended with the last very big production from Netflix, The Witcher, whose season 2 arrives on December 17th. Some pictures of the miniseries Blood Origin, so the action takes place before that of the series, were also shown.

Eyes on the whole world When you have such an international stature as Netflix, you have to talk to everyone. In Europe, Lupine and La Casa de Papel have shown that a “local” program can be successful abroad if it is well sold. The strategy therefore appears to be continuing, with a strong focus on Asia and South America during the conference.

India and South Korea were thus entitled to their own segment, with ambitious programs carried by very big names in their respective countries. Netflix has also unveiled the first images of its live adaptation of the manga Cowboy Bebop, while having fun recreating the credits of the anime. It will be interesting to see if this version will be more successful than Death Note, very poorly received when it was released. Remember that an adaptation is also on the program in the near future for the very popular One piece.

On the Latin side, Netflix has, as always, given pride of place to dramas very inspired by the famous telenovelas ultra popular in South America and Spain. We will retain the mentions of Dark desire season 2, of the Iberian Through mi ventana, or Brazilian From Volta aos 15.

Netflix continues to focus on the big names Anxious to establish its notoriety, Netflix continues to attract very big names in its nets to better showcase them. The clearest example is obviously the Don’t Look Up Adam McKay, scheduled for December 10 with an XXL casting, between Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande or Meryl Streep.

But other slightly advanced projects have come to light, including the highly anticipated The Harder They Fall, a western produced by Jay-Z starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King. Chris Hemsworth will make his return as Tyler Rake for the second part of the saga launched during the first confinement. Second episode also for Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s sister, and Mycroft still embodied by the inevitable Millie Bobby Brown.

Finally, two other films with a muscular cast will punctuate the future programming of Netflix: the all-in-tatanes Red Notice, which will pit Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and the sequel to Murder Mystery, a little stupid investigative comedy with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Animation digs its groove In recent years, Netflix has taken great care to treat its audience fan of animation. This Tudum was no exception to the rule, with several very promising projects announced. To start with known faces, the platform had invited Nick Kroll, the creator of the excellent Big mouth, who came to announce the release of season 5 for November 5, then talk about the spin-off derived from his animated series, Human Resources.

Always in the register of “cartoons for adults”, we can not wait to discover Inside Job, series about an agency responsible for the execution of global conspiracies concocted by the creators of a recent classic of animation, Gravity falls.

We will also remember the animated Super Crooks, adapted from a comic book by Mark Millar, the very handsome Drifting Home, a film with assumed “Miyazakian” inclinations, or Arcane, a series developed by Riot and the French studio Fortiche, and derived from the world of video games League of Legends with a particularly careful artistic direction (release November 7). In another register, we also had the announcement of a new film Sailor moon.

Finally, let us also cite The Sandman, certainly not an animated one but adapted from the graphic novels of Neil Gaiman (American gods). A very intriguing trailer was delivered to us for this story as grandiloquent as what has accustomed us Gaiman, with in particular in the cast Gwendoline Christie, unforgettable Brienne de Torth in Game Of Thrones.

Music in the spotlight On Netflix, we don’t just act, we also sing sometimes. Music was far from being Tudum’s main preoccupation, but we still retained two more than notable projects. On the one hand, we have Rebel, remake of a Mexican series from the early 2000s strongly reminiscent of a genre of High School Musical Latin.