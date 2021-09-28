New Caledonia deplores more than a hundred victims of the pandemic

During the daily health update drawn up from the government of New Caledonia, we learned on Tuesday eight new deaths, bringing the terrible toll of the pandemic to 101 deaths.

Françoise Tromeur and Coralie Cochin

•

updated September 28, 2021 at 3:48 p.m.



“We have passed the bar of one hundred patients who have died in New Caledonia. This is a figure that particularly saddens us. This figure will continue to grow.” It is to Dr Thierry de Greslan, president of the medical establishment commission of the CHT, that returned the heavy task of announcing, this Tuesday afternoon, during the daily press point to the government. Eight new deaths are to be deplored in twenty-four hours. That is to say an official toll of 101 victims.

A doctor who mentioned “sometimes dramatic stories, with several deaths in the same family”. These patients were, on average, 72 years old and 92% were not vaccinated, he said.

More than 6,800 Covid + cases

The latest count is 6,838 confirmed positive cases, with an average age of forty years. The intensive care unit shelters 53 patients, the youngest of whom is 27 years old, with a capacity of 61 beds. Not vaccinated, except two people who were vaccinated more than six months ago. Dr de Greslan mentioned 297 patients hospitalized in the Covid sector at Médipôle, “and they need very large amounts of oxygen, with sometimes critical states”.

In all, “there are 189 positive patients currently monitored throughout the country: 158 in the South Province, eighteen in the Islands and thirteen in the North. ”By announcing, “Today, we are organizing with the Islands province, with Ouvéa, a transfer of two patients who will arrive this evening, who are in a worrying state. There were two transfers yesterday from Lifou.”

This news is worrying. They also show the low vaccination rate, even today, of the population, which maintains a large number of serious cases. Dr de Greslan, president of the CME of the CHT

The Medipole on the verge of saturation

Better news, these 3,830 people considered to be cured. “Some still need oxygen, some still need a little monitoring and some will need pulmonary rehabilitation.” The coordinator of the hospital system also specified that the Médipôle oscillates, depending on the moment, between 81 and 95% of occupied beds. “We have a small margin that allows us to absorb the continuous flow of patients that continues to arrive to us from all over the country.”

We have a strong organization. We must be united. You need to be vaccinated. Dr de Greslan’s “three messages”

A rehabilitation offer under development

The Covid does not only kill people. It also leaves sequelae for many patients. Rehabilitation is needed, says Dr de Greslan “in 100% of intensive care cases”, in “70% of critical care hospitalization cases”, and in “10 to 15% of cases of hospitalized patients in the medical sector”. The objective is to help these patients to regain their mobility, for everyday actions, such as “walk or climb the stairs”.





This range of pulmonary rehabilitation care “is under construction on the territory”, indicated the president of the CME of the CHT, the number of beds at the Médipôle being insufficient “to re-educate all the patients who will need it, starting next week”.

Call for calm

He also paid tribute to the commitment of caregivers, thanked the Caledonians for all their signs of support. And in the face of controversies and conflicts, the doctor called for calm, common sense and the generosity of all. “Even if we don’t agree among ourselves, we still have to help everyone.”

Dr de Greslan thus asked that the controversies “around certain treatments (..) cease”, and to “not be aggressive or angry”. According to him, “even if the disease is unfair, we must show courage and solidarity to try to limit conflicts which are not productive and harm the care of patients”.

The representative of the Médipôle notably assured that “solutions” were going to be “found” for everyone. The doctor considers, moreover, that Réinfocovid has set up “an organization of care which is quite interesting”. “Ivermectin, chlororoquine, that’s a false debate. To focus on that is to stigmatize anger.”

It is truly a turning point in our history of care. I appeal to everyone’s conscience to find a dialogue of appeasement. Thierry de Greslan, President of the Medical Commission of the CHT

The trail of a new therapy

Currently, oxygen is the very first treatment for patients with severe disease. “We (in) uses more than six tonnes per day, just at the Médipôle “, specified the president of the medical commission of establishment of the CHT. However, discussions are also ongoing “to develop monoclonal antibodies, which are a new therapy”, said doctor de Greslan, who hopes that these antibodies can be “developed very quickly “.

Among the first patients who could benefit from this new therapy: renal failure and kidney transplant recipients, “extremely fragile patients”. About 50 monoclonal antibody treatment records would be “waiting” for this population which “was extremely well vaccinated by the nephrologists of the territory”, underlined the doctor.

Two types of management exist with these monoclonal antibodies: the “curative” form to prevent patients from developing a severe form when they have already contracted the disease, and the “preventive regimen”. But for the latter, “we would have to have a lot of treatments to be able to apply them”, added Doctor de Greslan. “I’m not sure we’re able to do it here, but it does exist.”