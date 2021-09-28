News | After receiving praise from an American, La Pataterie creates a dish in his honor … and for a good cause

Remember. At the beginning of September, Provence, like many other media, told you the love story of an American for the restaurant La Pataterie d’Arles. A love story reported on social networks by Steve Olson in a tweet which now counts more than 6,000 shares and 26,000 “likes”. Well, the brand sent him back the elevator by creating a dish in his honor … and which will be used for a good cause.

Inspired by the Pom ‘in the oven which had so amazed our distraught lover, La Pataterie has been showing since Friday, and for a period of one month, a “American pom’au oven” to his card. “I am honored, amused and just can’t say how amazed I am at the scale that I have gained. Nothing could make me happier happier than seeing that we can help feed more people in need. thanks to Restos du coeur. THANKS TO YOU! “Steve Olson tweeted.





Indeed, for each “American Pom’au four” sold, La Pataterie will donate one euro to Restos du coeur. An operation that echoes the gesture of the American who, seeing the success of his tweet, had himself decided to donate € 100 to the association, encouraging Internet users to come to the aid in turn.

It just goes to show that the power of a potato should not be underestimated!