Neymar and Mbappé make fewer passes, the proof in figures

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have been less since the start of the season. The two stars of PSG, who played five games together, make significantly fewer passes than in previous years. For now, anyway.

It’s not just an impression. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have been less complicit in the field lately. The figures confirm it. Since the start of the season, the two stars of PSG have played five meetings together, including two in full (against Lyon and Metz). For a total of 385 minutes in common, in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League. The time for the Brazilian playmaker to send 37 passes to the French striker, who himself requested 29 times. In detail, Neymar delivers an average of 8.6 assists per game to Mbappé this season. And Mbappé made 6.8 to Neymar.

They are found less than in their first season

This is much less than in previous years, when the former crack of Santos and the gifted Bondy were much more connected. During the 2018-2019 financial year, the Ney sent 13.2 assists per game to Kyky, who gave him 8.9. That is a total of 22.2 exchanges between the two attackers. Even during their least prolific season in this area, in 2017-2018 (after their arrivals from Barça and Monaco), Neymar still delivered 9.5 assists per game to Mbappé, who gave him 7.5. . That is a total of 17 assists per game. Since this summer, the cursor has fallen to 15.4. And so far, Neymar and Mbappé have not been offered the slightest assist …





What to detect a certain discomfort between the duo of scorers, recently joined by Lionel Messi? During his replacement against Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1 (2-0), Mbappé sat on the bench complaining of not having been served by his sidekick from the Seleçao. “He does not give me the pass,” denounced the 2018 world champion to Idrissa Gueye.

“Neymar and Mbappé spoke to each other”, defuses Pochettino

Questioned on Monday at a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino wanted to defuse tensions, on the eve of Manchester City’s reception in the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1). “They are extraordinary boys, competitors. These are things that can happen on a pitch, explained the Argentinian coach. They spoke to each other, I also discussed with them. In training, they were laughing. These are things that sometimes happen. There is more noise than reality. But it is something completely under control. “

The same desire to reassure in Ander Herrera. “I realized from the first day that Neymar and Kylian had a very special connection, testifies the Spanish midfielder. And nothing has changed so far. In every game, we tease each other, but in the end, we We like each other. We are a good group (…) As soon as I arrived at the club, I could see the complicity between Ney and Kylian. We can still see it. They laugh, they are sleeping. In the match, everyone wants to score or give an assist, those are things that happen. Sometimes things are oversized, out of context. You have to take it in a fun way because you know what this club stands for. “