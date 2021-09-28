Niang justifies his refusal to sign at ASSE

In difficulty at Stade Rennais, M’Baye Niang found himself this season halfway between the Girondins of Bordeaux and the ASSE. But in the end, the Senegalese striker committed to the Bordeaux club and wanted to justify his choice.

Bordeaux Mercato: M’Baye Niang justifies his choice

Absent from plans Bruno Genesio at Stade Rennais, M’Baye Niang could have signed in several clubs this summer. The Senegalese international was for a time announced on the side of AS Saint-Étienne in search of offensive reinforcement. The coach Claude Puel appreciates his profile and wanted to have him under his command as a wild card this season. But M’Baye Niang finally decided to leave Stade Rennais in order to commit to the Girondins of Bordeaux. The 26-year-old will therefore try to relaunch his career with the Bordelais where his contract expires in June 2023.

In an interview with Prime Video, the Senegalese striker returned to his signature and explains why he refused to sign at ASSE for the benefit of the FCGB. “Bordeaux is a project under reconstruction that has a lot more to me. My goal is to help the club and bring that touch of experience that it can miss at times. I arrive here in all modesty in order to do my utmost to help the club to recover ”, he confided.





Coach Vladimir Petković convinced him

Continuing, the new striker of Girondins Bordeaux indicated that he spoke at length with the coach Vladimir Petković. And the Bordeaux tactician had the right words to convince him to sign. “We talked about a lot of things with the coach. We also talked about character, because he has expectations at this level. Tactically, the coach knows the position where I feel best, it is he who will decide. Afterwards, I will always be at his disposal to help the collective ”, he added. Continuing, M’Baye Niang explains that he did not receive “No promise” and arrives “in all modesty” to help the collective in a group where there is quality.