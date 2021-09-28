Nintendo Switch Online: Japan will be entitled to the 6-button Mega Drive controller, Nintendo explains

During its Nintendo Direct, the Japanese manufacturer notably announced the arrival of the N64 and Mega Drive games for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online, provided you buy a Additional pack. Subscribers can also find on the store controllers of these platforms.

In North America, as in Europe, players will therefore have the opportunity to fall for the three-button Mega Drive (Genesis on the other side of the Atlantic) controller, but SEGA had as a reminder released at the time a controller with six buttons, much more practical on a bunch of games. Well, the Japanese will be able to purchase this improved controller from the Nintendo, but these are the only ones, the constructor is explained via Polygon :

Different regions make different decisions based on various factors. For the United States and Canada, a replica of the original SEGA Genesis controller is the model available. It was by far the most widely used and well-known SEGA Genesis controller in these regions.



Certainly, the manufacturer had waited many years before offering this six-button controller in North America, and it greatly improved the experience of many games. But after all this time, bringing this model to all gamers would not have been luxury. Nintendo has not yet given a price for the Additional pack, which will be purchased in addition to the Nintendo Switch Online, which costs € 19.99 per year to play online and NES and SNES titles.