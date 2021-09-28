North Korea fired another missile

North Korea has the “Legitimate right” to test weapons, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song told the United Nations General Assembly on Monday (September 27th) shortly after an unidentified projectile was fired at sea, revealed by Korea from South.

“No one can deny North Korea the legitimate right to self-defense to develop, test, manufacture and own weapon systems”, insisted the North Korean diplomat, calling on the United States to cease “Hostile policy” towards his country. “We are only strengthening our national defense capabilities, in order to defend ourselves and reliably guarantee the security and peace of the country”Kim Song added.

He did not directly mention the last shot of a projectile his country has just made According to the South Korean army, North Korea fired on Tuesday at dawn a “Unidentified projectile” off its eastern coast. This is the third shot taken by North Korea this month. The first involved a long-range cruise missile and the second a short-range ballistic missile.

The two Koreas still technically at war

The launch comes days after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hinted at the possibility of a summit between the two Koreas, while demanding beforehand that Seoul abandon its “Hostile policy”.

The remarks responded to recent calls by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to declare an official end to the inter-Korean conflict of 1950-1953 which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving both sides technically at war for more than half a century.





Before the United Nations, the North Korean ambassador demanded that the United States prove ” in fact they have no hostile will ” with respect to North Korea. “If so, we are ready to respond” in the same way, “But it does not seem that the United States is ready” to take that direction, he said. Americans must “Stop their military exercises and stop deploying a strategic panoply against our country”, also claimed the North Korean ambassador.

Pyongyang is more isolated than ever since its borders were closed early last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In this regard, Kim Song, without mentioning the slightest case in his country, recalled that Pyongyang had taken “Vigorous measures” to fight the disease. In early September, North Korea, whose health system is notoriously failing, refused some three million doses of Chinese vaccines. Many experts doubt that the epidemic has not arrived on North Korean soil as Pyongyang claims.

