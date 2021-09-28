North Korea fires projectile at sea, asserts right to test weapons

North Korea fired what appears to be a short-range missile at sea on Tuesday (September 28), the South Korean military said. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the staff of the southern armies. A spokesman for the Japanese Ministry of Defense, for his part, told AFP on condition of anonymity that this projectile “appears to be a ballistic missile”. Less than an hour after the launch, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song told the UN General Assembly that his country has the “legitimate right” to test weapons and “to reinforce [ses] defense capabilities “.

United States “should prove in fact that they have no hostile will towards us”, continued the ambassador. “If so, we are ready to respond” in the same way, “but it doesn’t look like the United States is ready” to take that direction, he said. The US State Department condemned the new missile fire, the third fired by Pyongyang this month, in a statement. “This launch constitutes a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to neighbors [de la Corée du Nord] and the international community “, he felt, calling Pyongyang “to engage in dialogue”.





“Although we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to United States personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the illicit weapons program.” of Pyongyang, the US Indo-Pacific Military Command (Indopacom) said in a statement.