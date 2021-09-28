Pope Francis Warns Against ‘Top of the Class’ Mentality

“I am a believer” , ” I am Catholic “, “I belong to such and such an association” … On the occasion of the Angelus on Sunday, September 26, Pope Francis warned Catholics against the temptation to display themselves in “Good believer” instead of “To build humble and truly open communities”.

Commenting on the Gospel of the day (Mk 9,38-43.45.47-48), the pope cites as a counterexample the disciples of Christ, who saw a man “Cast out demons in the name of the Lord”, prevent it because it does not belong to the “Group that follows Christ”. “The disciples would like to prevent a good work just because the person who did it is not from their group. They think they have “the exclusivity of Jesus” and that they are the only ones allowed to work for the Kingdom of God. But in this way, they end up feeling privileged and regard others as strangers, to the point of becoming hostile towards them ”, deplores François.





“The nest mentality”

Among the evils that threaten Catholic communities, Pope Francis cites in particular that of considering himself as an elite: “Sometimes we can come across as ‘top of the class’ and keep others at bay; instead of trying to walk with everyone (…) it’s a sin ”, continued the Pope, who invites Catholics “To pray to God to preserve the ‘nest’ mentality of guarding jealously in the small group of those who consider themselves good. “

A comment that François reads at the reception of the challenge of welcoming foreigners, while this Sunday, September 26, the 107e Migrant and Refugee Day, which this year has as its theme “Towards an ever greater us”.

“There is a need to walk together, without prejudice and without fear, standing alongside the most vulnerable: migrants, refugees, displaced people, victims of trafficking and abandoned people. We are called to build an increasingly inclusive world that excludes no one ”, exhorted François, who places the reception of migrants, at the heart of his pontificate.