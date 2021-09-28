PSG-Angers: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria or Marquinhos will miss the match due to selection

On Tuesday, October 19, PSG will play a very important home match against Leipzig in the Champions League. Four days before the 3rd day of the group stage of C1, the current leader of Ligue 1 will host Angers, on behalf of the 10th day of the French championship. Facing the men of Gerald Baticle, the Parisians will be deprived of their main South American players. Because indeed, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, with Argentina, Neymar and Marquinhos, for Brazil, will be selected for selection.

Two weeks ago, Conmebol surprised everyone by planning the dates of the next 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the last of which will be played on October 15, the same day as PSG-Angers. To update its calendar, disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the refusal of European clubs to release their players last March, three new days (instead of two) were therefore planned by the Confederation of South America (Thursday 7, Sunday 10 and Thursday 14 October).

League 1 Clash Puel-Bouanga, decisive derby: The situation is tense at ASSE

20 HOURS AGO

This October 15, Neymar’s Brazil will face Uruguay at 1:30 a.m. (Paris time, i.e. Thursday October 14, 8:30 p.m. in Rio) while Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria’s Argentina will host Peru at the same time. Also called up by Tite, Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta will surely be too fair to face AS Monaco … the next day at 9 p.m. For its part, OM will be opposed to Lorient two days later (Sunday, October 17). Hope is therefore permitted for Gerson.

Donnarumma is struggling with his situation? “Let him go after his agent rather than PSG”

League 1 A little sentence without consequences? Mbappé and Neymar explained themselves A DAY AGO