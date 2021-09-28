PSG widens the gap at the top of Ligue 1

PSG continue their perfect start to the season in Ligue 1. On the occasion of the 8th day, the Rouge & Bleu won against Montpellier Hérault (2-0) – at the Parc des Princes – thanks to the work of Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler. A success which allows the Parisians to chain an eighth success in a row in the league. In addition, the capital club took advantage of the missteps of its pursuers, OM and Angers SCO.

Opposed to RC Lens, Olympique de Marseille bowed on their lawn (2-3). With this defeat, the Marseillais (3rd with one game less) already count 10 points behind PSG. On their side, the Lensois are the new dolphins of Parisians with 9 units of delay. Champion of France 2021, LOSC won against RC Strasbourg (2-1). After a complicated start to the season, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s team is back to 9th place with 11 points, just behind AS Monaco (8th, 11 pts) and OL (7th, 12 pts). Note the poor results of Stade Brestois (1-2 defeat against FC Metz) and AS Saint-Etienne (0-3 against Nice). These two teams have still not won a single match in Ligue 1.





Since the start of the season, PSG have the best attack in the championship with 22 achievements, which is 7 more than the OGC Nice (15). Despite some shortcomings, PSG have the second best defense in Ligue 1 with 7 goals conceded, tied with Angers SCO and behind OGC Nice (3 goals conceded).

