Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus bend UEFA!

The Madrid judge had issued an ultimatum to UEFA and its president, Aleksander Ceferin. He was threatening to sue him if he did not cancel his sanctions against the clubs involved.

Last week the Madrid judge Ruiz de Lara had been tough on UEFA: they must reverse the sanctions against clubs linked to the Super League, including Real Madrid, Barca and Juventus. The judge also ordered that the European football body make its decision public within 5 days. The deadline ended on Tuesday, and UEFA bowed on Monday evening.

“Regarding the ongoing proceedings against FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Real Madrid relating to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in relation to the Super League, the UEFA appeal body said today hui the procedure as null and void “, communicated the body directed by Ceferin.





But that’s not all. Indeed, UEFA also added that it would not collect the fines imposed on the other nine member clubs of the Super League. This fine, which concerns the 6 English clubs, Atletico, Inter and AC Milan, amounted to 22 million pounds sterling.

Clearly, it is a huge victory for the clubs of the Super League and particularly the three “rebel” clubs including Real Madrid of Florentino Perez. UEFA has officially announced that it is abandoning its proceedings against this new league while waiting for the European Court of Justice to come to a decision in this case as well. As a reminder, Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus are all contesting the monopoly of UEFA. If this were to be confirmed, then they will just have to convince the fans to give birth to this project …