Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol: probable line-ups

For the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Sheriff Tiraspol, what team composition will Carlo Ancelotti align?

Hazard … finally back?

Only three days after the draw conceded against Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti’s men play again at the Santiago Bernabeu, but this time in the Champions League. The Merengues receive a new opponent who surprised on the first day by beating Shakhtar but the march seems even higher this Tuesday for Sheriff.

Regarding the starting line-up, the Real Madrid technician could again surprise whether in the tactical organization or the choice of men. The team is obviously ultra favorite against the Moldovan club and the first question concerns the presence or not of Eden Hazard. Absent from the starting lineup in the last 5 games, the Belgian can hope and should make his return tomorrow. Otherwise, you will probably have to start asking yourself questions …

To accompany him in attack, it’s hard to imagine a duo other than Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior even if it could be the right time to give them a little rest. But both men are carrying Real at the start of the season and the victory is important, so no doubt Carlo Ancelotti will wait a few more weeks before turning more.





Nacho: left or right?

Assuming that the Madrid manager will return to a more standard pattern, his middle trio should be made up of Modric, Casemiro and Fede Valverde, for lack of anything better at the moment. Eduardo Camavinga has a better impact at the end of the game and Toni Kroos will obviously resume smoothly. Asensio was average on Saturday and Isco has somewhat disappeared from the radar. And as long as the German is not back, it is difficult to do without the Croatian …

Finally, Nacho’s position still poses a question for this match: will he play on the left or on the right? His latest sporting performances tell us that it would be better to align him on the right and it would be surprising to see Carlo Ancelotti continue to insist with him on the left because he is so mediocre. However, this is what we imagine him doing by choosing the option Lucas Vazquez on the right rather than the option of the young Miguel on the left.

Real Madrid’s probable XI: Courtois – Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho – Casemiro, Modric, Valverde – Hazard, Vinicius, Benzema